Match Timeline

Philadelphia Union
Inter Miami CF
  • KO
  • 3
  • 20

Match Commentary

20'
Goal! Philadelphia Union 0, Inter Miami CF 2. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
19'
Attempt missed. Dániel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
17'
Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Match Stats

PHIMIA
4Fouls0
0Yellow Cards0
0Red Cards0
0Offsides0
0Corner Kicks0
0Saves1
PHI

Possession

MIA
32%
68%

Shots (on Goal)

3 (1)
2 (2)