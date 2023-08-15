2023 Leagues Cup, Semifinals
- Josef Martínez (3')
- Lionel Messi (20')
Match Formations
- Blake18
- Lowe17
- Elliott3
- Glesnes5
- Wagner27
- Flach31
- Martínez8
- Harriel26
- Gazdag10
- Bueno20
- Donovan25
Game Information
Subaru Park
7:00 PM, August 15, 2023
Chester, Pennsylvania, USA
- Referees:
- Daniel Quintero Huitrón
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
20'
Goal! Philadelphia Union 0, Inter Miami CF 2. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
19'
Attempt missed. Dániel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
17'
Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
|PHI
|MIA
|4
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|1
PHI
Possession
MIA
32%
68%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (1)
2 (2)
