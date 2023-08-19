Match Timeline

Nashville SC
Inter Miami CF
  • KO
  • 23
  • HT
  • 54
  • 57
  • 68
  • 72
  • 81
  • 82

Match Commentary

89'
Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
89'
Foul by Víctor Ulloa (Inter Miami CF).
87'
Foul by Diego Gómez (Inter Miami CF).

Match Stats

NSHMIA
8Fouls9
1Yellow Cards1
0Red Cards0
0Offsides0
5Corner Kicks2
1Saves3
NSH

Possession

MIA
41%
59%

Shots (on Goal)

9 (4)
5 (2)