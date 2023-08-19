2023 Leagues Cup, Final
- Fafà Picault (57')
- Lionel Messi (23')
Match Formations
- Panicco30
- Lovitz2
- MacNaughton3
- Zimmerman25
- Moore18
- Picault7
- Godoy20
- McCarty6
- Muyl19
- Mukhtar10
- Surridge9
Game Information
GEODIS Park
9:00 PM, August 19, 2023
Nashville, Tennessee, USA
- Referees:
- Ismail Elfath
Match Timeline
- KO
- 23
- HT
- 54
- 57
- 68
- 72
- 81
- 82
Match Commentary
89'
Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
89'
Foul by Víctor Ulloa (Inter Miami CF).
87'
Foul by Diego Gómez (Inter Miami CF).
Match Stats
|NSH
|MIA
|8
|Fouls
|9
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|5
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|3
NSH
Possession
MIA
41%
59%
Shots (on Goal)
9 (4)
5 (2)
Leagues Cup News
Mikkel Uhre taps home a beautiful pass from Jack McGlynn for Philadelphia
Mikkel Uhre slots home the pass from Jack McGlynn to give the Philadelphia Union a 2-0 lead.
Miami's Yedlin hails 'unbelievable' Messi's off-field values
Inter Miami defender DeAndre Yedlin has hailed the off-field values of new teammate Lionel Messi as the pair prepare for Saturday's Leagues Cup final against Nashville SC on Saturday.