2023 Women's International Friendly
TNT
- Sophia Smith (8')
Match Formations
- Murphy1
- Fox23
- Girma15
- Dahlkemper2
- Krueger20
- Sonnett14
- Horan10
- Rodman8
- DeMelo22
- Lavelle16
- Smith11
Game Information
DRV PNK Stadium
3:00 PM, December 2, 2023Coverage: TNT
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA
Over/Under: 3.5
- Referees:
- Marie-Soleil Beaudoin
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
25'
Attempt missed. Sophia Smith (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Emily Sonnett.
25'
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
24'
Delay in match because of an injury Dou Jiaxing (China PR).
