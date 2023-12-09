2023 Major League Soccer, MLS Cup
- Cucho Hernández (33' Pen)
- Yaw Yeboah (37')
Match Formations
- Schulte28
- Amundsen18
- Camacho4
- Moreira31
- Yeboah14
- Morris8
- Nagbe6
- Farsi23
- Rossi10
- Matan20
- Hernández9
Game Information
Lower.com Field
4:00 PM, December 9, 2023
Columbus, Ohio, USA
Over/Under: 2.5
- Referees:
- Armando Villarreal
Match Timeline
- KO
- 33
- 37
- HT
- 49
- 53
Match Commentary
54'
Corner, Columbus Crew. Conceded by Jesús Murillo.
53'
Timothy Tillman (Los Angeles Football Club) is shown the yellow card.
53'
Foul by Timothy Tillman (Los Angeles Football Club).
MLS News
Garber: MLS had 'transformational year' with Messi's arrival
MLS commissioner Don Garber said 2023 has been "a transformational year for our league," hailing the media partnership with Apple, record attendance and the arrival of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami.
LAFC ready for challenge of unlikely bid at MLS Cup history
LAFC will attempt to become the fourth team to repeat as MLS Cup champions -- and first to complete the back-to-back with a true road game -- despite a grueling 2023 schedule.