  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 23
    • Naby Keita Goal
  • 38
    • Trent Alexander-Arnold Goal - Free-kick
  • 43
    • Georginio Wijnaldum Goal
  • 45+3
    • Olivier Giroud Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
Liverpool Logo Liverpool LIV Chelsea CHE Chelsea Logo
LIV
4-3-3
CHE
3-4-2-1
LIV
4-3-3
  • 1Alisson
  • 26Robertson
  • 4van Dijk
  • 12Gomez
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 5Wijnaldum
  • 3Fabinho
  • 8Keita
  • 10Mané
  • 9Firmino
  • 11Salah
No. Name
1 Alisson
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Virgil van Dijk
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Andy Robertson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
66 Trent Alexander-Arnold  38'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Georginio Wijnaldum  43'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Naby Keita  23'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Roberto Firmino
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Mohamed Salah
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
7 James Milner
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Adam Lallana
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Dejan Lovren
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Adrián
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Xherdan Shaqiri
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Takumi Minamino
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
48 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

Match Commentary

50' Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
45' Second Half begins Liverpool 3, Chelsea 1.
45'+4' First Half ends, Liverpool 3, Chelsea 1.

Match Stats

LIV
CHE

Possession

52% 48%

Shots (on Goal)

5 (4)
5 (3)
LIV CHE
3 Fouls 4
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
2 Corner Kicks 0
2 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 36 +48 93
2 Manchester City 37 +62 78
3 Manchester United 37 +28 63
4 Chelsea 36 +15 63
5 Leicester City 37 +28 62
6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 37 +13 59
7 Tottenham Hotspur 37 +14 58
8 Sheffield United 37 +2 54
9 Burnley 37 -6 54
10 Arsenal 37 +7 53
11 Everton 37 -10 49
12 Southampton 37 -11 49
13 Newcastle United 37 -18 44
14 Crystal Palace 37 -19 42
15 West Ham United 37 -13 38
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 37 -16 38
17 Aston Villa 37 -26 34
18 Watford 37 -27 34
19 AFC Bournemouth 37 -27 31
20 Norwich City 37 -44 21