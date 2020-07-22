Liverpool LIV
Chelsea CHE
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
23
-
Naby Keita Goal
-
-
38
-
Trent Alexander-Arnold Goal - Free-kick
-
-
43
-
Georginio Wijnaldum Goal
-
-
45+3
-
Olivier Giroud Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Gomez
- Alexander-Arnold
- Wijnaldum
- Fabinho
- Keita
- Mané
- Firmino
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
66 Trent Alexander-Arnold 38'
Goals 1
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
5 Georginio Wijnaldum 43'
Goals 1
|
8 Naby Keita 23'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
20 Adam Lallana
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
48 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
3-4-2-1
- Arrizabalaga
- Rüdiger
- Zouma
- Azpilicueta
- Alonso
- Kovacic
- Jorginho
- James
- Mount
- Willian
- Giroud
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
18 Olivier Giroud 45'+3'
Goals 1
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
10 Willian
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
11 Pedro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
,
Match Commentary
|50'
|Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
|45'
|Second Half begins Liverpool 3, Chelsea 1.
|45'+4'
|First Half ends, Liverpool 3, Chelsea 1.
Match Stats
LIV
CHE
Possession
52% 48%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (4)
5 (3)
|LIV
|CHE
|3
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|0
|2
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|36
|+48
|93
|2
|Manchester City
|37
|+62
|78
|3
|Manchester United
|37
|+28
|63
|4
|Chelsea
|36
|+15
|63
|5
|Leicester City
|37
|+28
|62
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|37
|+13
|59
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|37
|+14
|58
|8
|Sheffield United
|37
|+2
|54
|9
|Burnley
|37
|-6
|54
|10
|Arsenal
|37
|+7
|53
|11
|Everton
|37
|-10
|49
|12
|Southampton
|37
|-11
|49
|13
|Newcastle United
|37
|-18
|44
|14
|Crystal Palace
|37
|-19
|42
|15
|West Ham United
|37
|-13
|38
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|37
|-16
|38
|17
|Aston Villa
|37
|-26
|34
|18
|Watford
|37
|-27
|34
|19
|AFC Bournemouth
|37
|-27
|31
|20
|Norwich City
|37
|-44
|21
