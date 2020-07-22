Manchester United MAN
West Ham United WHU
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Williams
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Fosu-Mensah
- Matic
- Pogba
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- Greenwood
- Martial
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
25 Odion Ighalo
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Fabianski
- Cresswell
- Ogbonna
- Diop
- Johnson
- Soucek
- Rice
- Fornals
- Noble
- Bowen
- Antonio
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
23 Issa Diop
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
53 Ben Johnson
Goals 0
|
16 Mark Noble
Goals 0
|
41 Declan Rice
Goals 0
|
28 Tomas Soucek
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Jarrod Bowen
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
,
Match Commentary
|21'
|Harry Maguire (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|21'
|Foul by Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United).
|20'
|Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Harry Maguire.
Match Stats
MAN
WHU
Possession
67% 33%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (2)
0 (0)
|MAN
|WHU
|1
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|2
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|36
|+48
|93
|2
|Manchester City
|37
|+62
|78
|3
|Chelsea
|36
|+15
|63
|4
|Leicester City
|37
|+28
|62
|5
|Manchester United
|36
|+28
|62
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|37
|+13
|59
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|37
|+14
|58
|8
|Sheffield United
|37
|+2
|54
|9
|Burnley
|37
|-6
|54
|10
|Arsenal
|37
|+7
|53
|11
|Everton
|37
|-10
|49
|12
|Southampton
|37
|-11
|49
|13
|Newcastle United
|37
|-18
|44
|14
|Crystal Palace
|37
|-19
|42
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|37
|-16
|38
|16
|West Ham United
|36
|-13
|37
|17
|Aston Villa
|37
|-26
|34
|18
|Watford
|37
|-27
|34
|19
|AFC Bournemouth
|37
|-27
|31
|20
|Norwich City
|37
|-44
|21
Premier League News
Leeds United are back in the Premier League: How one of England's biggest clubs returned after 16-year absence
Leeds United are loved and hated in equal measure across English football, but their return to the top flight is a heart-warming story.
Guardiola: Sterling goals mean little without team success
Pep Guardiola is more concerned by Manchester City's gap to Liverpool than individual performances.
Moyes: Difference between Ole and me is he's been given time
David Moyes compares his time at Manchester United with current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Jimenez to Man Utd transfer backed by Rio Ferdinand
The Wolverhampton Wanderers forward is close to completing a second impressive campaign in the Premier League, with 17 goals so far this campaign.
Liverpool target Mbappe wants Paris Saint-Germain stay
World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe has ruled out a move away from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
Mikel Arteta backs Arsenal board after 'Kroenke out' plane stunt
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta leapt to the defence of the club's money men on Tuesday after fans flew a banner saying "Back Arteta, Kroenke Out."