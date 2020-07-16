  • KO
    • Kickoff
Arsenal Logo Arsenal ARS Liverpool LIV Liverpool Logo
ARS
3-4-3
LIV
4-3-3
ARS
3-4-3
  • 26Martinez
  • 3Tierney
  • 23David Luiz
  • 16Holding
  • 77Saka
  • 34Xhaka
  • 11Torreira
  • 17Soares
  • 19Pépé
  • 9Lacazette
  • 24Nelson
26 Emiliano Martinez
23 David Luiz
3 Kieran Tierney
16 Rob Holding
34 Granit Xhaka
11 Lucas Torreira
77 Bukayo Saka
17 Cédric Soares
9 Alexandre Lacazette
24 Reiss Nelson
19 Nicolas Pépé
Substitutes
5 Sokratis Papastathopoulos
14 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
20 Shkodran Mustafi
31 Sead Kolasinac
2 Héctor Bellerín
8 Dani Ceballos
33 Matt Macey
15 Ainsley Maitland-Niles
28 Joseph Willock
Game Information

Match Commentary

9' Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Kieran Tierney.
5' Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joseph Gomez.
1' Offside, Liverpool. Andrew Robertson tries a through ball, but Sadio Mané is caught offside.

Match Stats

ARS
LIV

Possession

44% 56%

Shots (on Goal)

0 (0)
0 (0)
ARS LIV
0 Fouls 0
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
1 Corner Kicks 1
0 Saves 0
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 35 +49 93
2 Manchester City 36 +58 75
3 Chelsea 36 +15 63
4 Leicester City 35 +29 59
5 Manchester United 35 +26 59
6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 36 +11 56
7 Tottenham Hotspur 36 +11 55
8 Sheffield United 35 +5 54
9 Burnley 36 -8 51
10 Arsenal 35 +7 50
11 Everton 35 -11 45
12 Southampton 35 -13 45
13 Newcastle United 36 -18 43
14 Crystal Palace 35 -15 42
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 35 -16 36
16 West Ham United 35 -15 34
17 Watford 35 -21 34
18 AFC Bournemouth 36 -25 31
19 Aston Villa 35 -27 30
20 Norwich City 36 -42 21