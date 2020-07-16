Arsenal ARS
Liverpool LIV
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
3-4-3
- Martinez
- Tierney
- David Luiz
- Holding
- Saka
- Xhaka
- Torreira
- Soares
- Pépé
- Lacazette
- Nelson
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
77 Bukayo Saka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Matt Macey
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Gomez
- Alexander-Arnold
- Wijnaldum
- Fabinho
- Oxlade-Chamberlain
- Mané
- Firmino
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
48 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
,
Match Commentary
|9'
|Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Kieran Tierney.
|5'
|Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joseph Gomez.
|1'
|Offside, Liverpool. Andrew Robertson tries a through ball, but Sadio Mané is caught offside.
Match Stats
ARS
LIV
Possession
44% 56%
Shots (on Goal)
0 (0)
0 (0)
|ARS
|LIV
|0
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|35
|+49
|93
|2
|Manchester City
|36
|+58
|75
|3
|Chelsea
|36
|+15
|63
|4
|Leicester City
|35
|+29
|59
|5
|Manchester United
|35
|+26
|59
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|36
|+11
|56
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|36
|+11
|55
|8
|Sheffield United
|35
|+5
|54
|9
|Burnley
|36
|-8
|51
|10
|Arsenal
|35
|+7
|50
|11
|Everton
|35
|-11
|45
|12
|Southampton
|35
|-13
|45
|13
|Newcastle United
|36
|-18
|43
|14
|Crystal Palace
|35
|-15
|42
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|35
|-16
|36
|16
|West Ham United
|35
|-15
|34
|17
|Watford
|35
|-21
|34
|18
|AFC Bournemouth
|36
|-25
|31
|19
|Aston Villa
|35
|-27
|30
|20
|Norwich City
|36
|-42
|21
Premier League News
Late Wood penalty frustrates Wolves with draw at Burnley
A stoppage-time penalty from Chris Wood gave Burnley a 1-1 draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Silva, Jesus score as Manchester City beat relegation-threatened Bournemouth
Manchester City eased to victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday.
Tottenham's Kane hits 201st club goal in win at Newcastle
The result meant manager Jose Mourinho, who had taken Chelsea and Manchester United to St James' Park in the past, earned his first-ever win there.
La Liga's Javier Tebas: 'Everyone knows' Manchester City broke FFP rules
"We all know what City do," Tebas said. "When they were punished, there was no surprise among the majority of us involved in European football."
Can Arsenal continue to draw top talent without UCL football?
Former Gunners midfielder Ray Parlour talks about the club's future on "The John Dykes Show."
Assessing Odemwingie's Nigeria legacy on his birthday
Ed Dove and Colin Udoh remember Peter Odemwingie's contributions for club and country on his 39th birthday.