Tottenham Hotspur TOT
Arsenal ARS
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
16
-
Giovani Lo Celso Yellow Card
-
-
16
-
Alexandre Lacazette Goal
-
-
19
-
Son Heung-Min Goal
-
-
34
-
Serge Aurier Yellow Card
-
-
45
-
Alexandre Lacazette Yellow Card
-
-
45+2
-
Ben Davies Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
4-4-1-1
- Lloris
- Davies
- Alderweireld
- Sánchez
- Aurier
- Moura
- Winks
- Lo Celso
- Sissoko
- Heung-Min
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Ben Davies 45'+2'
Goals 0
|
24 Serge Aurier 34'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Giovani Lo Celso 16'
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
|
7 Son Heung-Min 19'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
11 Erik Lamela
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Oliver Skipp
Goals 0
3-4-3
- Martinez
- Kolasinac
- David Luiz
- Mustafi
- Tierney
- Xhaka
- Ceballos
- Bellerín
- Aubameyang
- Lacazette
- Pépé
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Alexandre Lacazette 16' 45'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Matt Macey
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
77 Bukayo Saka
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|59'
|Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|57'
|Attempt blocked. Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Kane.
|56'
|Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
TOT
ARS
Possession
40% 60%
Shots (on Goal)
8 (4)
8 (3)
|TOT
|ARS
|9
|Fouls
|4
|3
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|0
|3
|Corner Kicks
|3
|2
|Saves
|3
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|35
|+49
|93
|2
|Manchester City
|35
|+57
|72
|3
|Chelsea
|35
|+14
|60
|4
|Leicester City
|34
|+32
|59
|5
|Manchester United
|34
|+26
|58
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|35
|+11
|55
|7
|Sheffield United
|35
|+5
|54
|8
|Arsenal
|34
|+8
|50
|9
|Burnley
|35
|-8
|50
|10
|Tottenham Hotspur
|34
|+8
|49
|11
|Everton
|35
|-11
|45
|12
|Southampton
|34
|-13
|44
|13
|Newcastle United
|35
|-16
|43
|14
|Crystal Palace
|35
|-15
|42
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|35
|-16
|36
|16
|West Ham United
|35
|-15
|34
|17
|Watford
|35
|-21
|34
|18
|Aston Villa
|35
|-27
|30
|19
|AFC Bournemouth
|34
|-27
|28
|20
|Norwich City
|35
|-41
|21
