  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 16
    • Giovani Lo Celso Yellow Card
  • 16
    • Alexandre Lacazette Goal
  • 19
    • Son Heung-Min Goal
  • 34
    • Serge Aurier Yellow Card
  • 45
    • Alexandre Lacazette Yellow Card
  • 45+2
    • Ben Davies Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
Tottenham Hotspur Logo Tottenham Hotspur TOT Arsenal ARS Arsenal Logo
Tap an icon to see more
TOT
4-4-1-1
ARS
3-4-3
TOT
4-4-1-1
  • 1Lloris
  • 33Davies
  • 4Alderweireld
  • 6Sánchez
  • 24Aurier
  • 27Moura
  • 8Winks
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 17Sissoko
  • 7Heung-Min
  • 10Kane
No. Name
1 Hugo Lloris
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Toby Alderweireld
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Davinson Sánchez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Ben Davies  45'+2'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Serge Aurier  34'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Harry Winks
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Giovani Lo Celso  16'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Moussa Sissoko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Son Heung-Min  19'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
5 Jan Vertonghen
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Erik Lamela
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Paulo Gazzaniga
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Steven Bergwijn
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Tanguy Ndombele
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Ryan Sessegnon
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Gedson Fernandes
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
39 Japhet Tanganga
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Oliver Skipp
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

59' Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
57' Attempt blocked. Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Kane.
56' Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match Stats

TOT
ARS

Possession

40% 60%

Shots (on Goal)

8 (4)
8 (3)
TOT ARS
9 Fouls 4
3 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 0
3 Corner Kicks 3
2 Saves 3
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 35 +49 93
2 Manchester City 35 +57 72
3 Chelsea 35 +14 60
4 Leicester City 34 +32 59
5 Manchester United 34 +26 58
6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 +11 55
7 Sheffield United 35 +5 54
8 Arsenal 34 +8 50
9 Burnley 35 -8 50
10 Tottenham Hotspur 34 +8 49
11 Everton 35 -11 45
12 Southampton 34 -13 44
13 Newcastle United 35 -16 43
14 Crystal Palace 35 -15 42
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 35 -16 36
16 West Ham United 35 -15 34
17 Watford 35 -21 34
18 Aston Villa 35 -27 30
19 AFC Bournemouth 34 -27 28
20 Norwich City 35 -41 21