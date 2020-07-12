Liverpool LIV
Burnley BUR
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
34
-
Andy Robertson Goal - Header
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Gomez
- Williams
- Jones
- Fabinho
- Wijnaldum
- Mané
- Firmino
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
26 Andy Robertson 34'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
48 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-4-2
- Pope
- Taylor
- Tarkowski
- Long
- Bardsley
- McNeil
- Brownhill
- Westwood
- Pieters
- Rodriguez
- Wood
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
28 Kevin Long
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Erik Pieters
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
27 Matej Vydra
Goals 0
|
12 Robbie Brady
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
34 Jimmy Dunne
Goals 0
|
41 Josh Benson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Max Thompson
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+3'
|First Half ends, Liverpool 1, Burnley 0.
|45'+2'
|Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Nick Pope.
|45'+2'
|Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
Match Stats
LIV
BUR
Possession
73% 27%
Shots (on Goal)
10 (5)
2 (0)
|LIV
|BUR
|3
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|7
|Corner Kicks
|4
|0
|Saves
|4
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|34
|+49
|92
|2
|Manchester City
|34
|+52
|69
|3
|Chelsea
|34
|+17
|60
|4
|Leicester City
|34
|+32
|59
|5
|Manchester United
|34
|+26
|58
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|34
|+8
|52
|7
|Sheffield United
|34
|+2
|51
|8
|Arsenal
|34
|+8
|50
|9
|Tottenham Hotspur
|34
|+8
|49
|10
|Burnley
|34
|-8
|49
|11
|Everton
|34
|-8
|45
|12
|Southampton
|34
|-13
|44
|13
|Newcastle United
|35
|-16
|43
|14
|Crystal Palace
|34
|-13
|42
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|34
|-11
|36
|16
|West Ham United
|35
|-15
|34
|17
|Watford
|35
|-21
|34
|18
|AFC Bournemouth
|34
|-27
|28
|19
|Aston Villa
|34
|-29
|27
|20
|Norwich City
|35
|-41
|21
Premier League News
Manchester United fan bet £55k inheritance on Liverpool winning Premier League title
Liverpool winning the Premier League was the last thing most Manchester United supporters wanted to see, but one Red Devils fan was celebrating.
Michail Antonio's masterclass relegates Norwich
West Ham's Michail Antonio joins elite company with his four-goal display against now-relegated Norwich.
Deeney's double boosts Watford's PL survival hopes
Troy Deeney's pair of penalties give Watford a huge come-from-behind win vs. Newcastle.
Watford ease relegation fears with Deeney double over Newcastle
Watford striker Troy Deeney eased his team's relegation fears with two second-half penalties as they beat Newcastle United 2-1 on Saturday.
West Ham's Antonio scores four goals to relegate Norwich City
West Ham's Michail Antonio scored four goals to consign Norwich City to relegation from the Premier League.
Tottenham boss Mourinho: I will win trophies at club before I leave
Jose Mourinho has won trophies at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Manchester United during his managerial career.