Brighton & Hove Albion BHA
Manchester City MNC
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
21
-
Raheem Sterling Goal
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-4-2
- Ryan
- Bernardo
- Dunk
- Webster
- Montoya
- Trossard
- Bissouma
- Pröpper
- Mooy
- Gross
- Connolly
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Adam Webster
Goals 0
|
30 Bernardo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Aaron Mooy
Goals 0
|
24 Davy Pröpper
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Pascal Gross
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
17 Glenn Murray
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 David Button
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Dan Burn
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Ederson
- Mendy
- Laporte
- García
- Walker
- Silva
- Rodri
- De Bruyne
- Sterling
- Jesus
- Mahrez
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
50 Eric García
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Raheem Sterling 21'
Goals 1
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
33 Scott Carson
Saves 0
|
21 David Silva
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
69 Tommy Doyle
Goals 0
|
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Amex Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|29'
|Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Bernardo.
|28'
|Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
|27'
|Attempt missed. Rodrigo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
Match Stats
BHA
MNC
Possession
29% 71%
Shots (on Goal)
1 (0)
8 (1)
|BHA
|MNC
|1
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|4
|0
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|35
|+49
|93
|2
|Manchester City
|34
|+52
|69
|3
|Chelsea
|35
|+14
|60
|4
|Leicester City
|34
|+32
|59
|5
|Manchester United
|34
|+26
|58
|6
|Sheffield United
|35
|+5
|54
|7
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|34
|+8
|52
|8
|Arsenal
|34
|+8
|50
|9
|Burnley
|35
|-8
|50
|10
|Tottenham Hotspur
|34
|+8
|49
|11
|Everton
|34
|-8
|45
|12
|Southampton
|34
|-13
|44
|13
|Newcastle United
|35
|-16
|43
|14
|Crystal Palace
|34
|-13
|42
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|34
|-11
|36
|16
|West Ham United
|35
|-15
|34
|17
|Watford
|35
|-21
|34
|18
|AFC Bournemouth
|34
|-27
|28
|19
|Aston Villa
|34
|-29
|27
|20
|Norwich City
|35
|-41
|21
Premier League News
Nicol: Chelsea vs. Wolves matchup will decide UCL spots
Steve Nicol believes Chelsea's game vs. Wolves on the final day of the season will decide the top-four race.
Nicol adamant Lampard's not at fault for Chelsea loss
Steve Nicol doesn't believe Frank Lampard should take the blame for Chelsea's defensive struggles.
Chelsea defence, 4/10 Kurt Zouma to blame in woeful loss to Sheffield United
A very poor showing from Chelsea's defence and a lack of cutting edge up front saw Frank Lampard's side open the top-four door for Man United.
McGoldrick double dents Chelsea's top four hopes as Sheffield United go sixth
Chelsea suffered a setback in their bid to stay in the top four with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Sheffield United on Saturday.
'No chance' Man United sign Barca's Dembele
Steve Nicol explains why Ousmane Dembele isn't the type of young player Man United are looking for.
Alaba only leaving Bayern for 'a large barrel full of money'
Steve Nicol doesn't see David Alaba leaving a rising Bayern Munich team for Pep Guardiola's Man City.