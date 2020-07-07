Crystal Palace CRY
Chelsea CHE
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
6
-
Olivier Giroud Goal
-
-
8
-
On: Mamadou Sakho|Off: Gary Cahill
-
-
27
-
Christian Pulisic Goal
-
-
34
-
Wilfried Zaha Goal
-
-
35
-
Luka Milivojevic Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-5-1
- Guaita
- van Aanholt
- CahillOn: Mamadou Sakho | Off: Gary Cahill
- Dann
- Ward
- Ayew
- McArthur
- Kouyaté
- Milivojevic
- Zaha
- Benteke
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
24 Gary Cahill
Goals 0
8' 12 Mamadou Sakho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
4 Luka Milivojevic 35'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Wilfried Zaha 34'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
35 Sam Woods
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Arrizabalaga
- Azpilicueta
- Zouma
- Christensen
- James
- Mount
- Gilmour
- Barkley
- Pulisic
- Giroud
- Willian
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Olivier Giroud 6'
Goals 1
|
22 Christian Pulisic 27'
Goals 1
|
10 Willian
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
11 Pedro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Selhurst Park
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+5'
|First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2.
|45'+4'
|Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).
|45'+4'
|Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Match Stats
CRY
CHE
Possession
36% 64%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (2)
5 (3)
|CRY
|CHE
|7
|Fouls
|4
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|3
|Corner Kicks
|7
|1
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|33
|+47
|89
|2
|Manchester City
|33
|+47
|66
|3
|Leicester City
|33
|+32
|58
|4
|Chelsea
|33
|+16
|57
|5
|Manchester United
|33
|+23
|55
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|33
|+9
|52
|7
|Arsenal
|33
|+8
|49
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|33
|+8
|48
|9
|Sheffield United
|33
|+1
|48
|10
|Burnley
|33
|-9
|46
|11
|Everton
|33
|-8
|44
|12
|Newcastle United
|33
|-10
|43
|13
|Southampton
|33
|-13
|43
|14
|Crystal Palace
|33
|-12
|42
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|33
|-9
|36
|16
|West Ham United
|33
|-18
|31
|17
|Watford
|33
|-23
|28
|18
|Aston Villa
|33
|-26
|27
|19
|AFC Bournemouth
|33
|-27
|27
|20
|Norwich City
|33
|-36
|21
Premier League News
Guardiola urges Man City players to cut out sloppy mistakes
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned his players to cut out individual errors during the season run-in or risk elimination from cup comp
Saka & Iheanacho 'phenomenal' in Prem Week 33
Bukayo Saka and Kelechi Iheanacho topped Colin Udoh's charts in Premier League Week 33.
Ogden: Sancho deadline is a transfer game being played
Mark Ogden believes Sancho will move to Man United eventually, it's just a matter of when.
Guardiola won't rule out Messi to Man City despite 'wish' for Barcelona stay
Pep Guardiola says it is his "wish" for Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona but would not rule out a transfer to Man City if he decides to leave.
Klopp on Liverpool's talent: The dream is a team full of Scousers
Jurgen Klopp has said his long-term ambition for Liverpool is to have a team full of local talent.
Eni Aluko: We want to find a Black Guardiola, Klopp
Former England international Eniola Aluko has backed the introduction of targets to "find a Black Pep Guardiola or a Black Jurgen Klopp."