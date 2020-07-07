  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 6
    • Olivier Giroud Goal
  • 8
    • On: Mamadou Sakho|Off: Gary Cahill
  • 27
    • Christian Pulisic Goal
  • 34
    • Wilfried Zaha Goal
  • 35
    • Luka Milivojevic Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 31Guaita
  • 3van Aanholt
  • 24Cahill
  • 6Dann
  • 2Ward
  • 9Ayew
  • 18McArthur
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 11Zaha
  • 17Benteke
No. Name
31 Vicente Guaita
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Gary Cahill
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8' 12  Mamadou Sakho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Scott Dann
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Patrick van Aanholt
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Joel Ward
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 James McArthur
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Luka Milivojevic  35'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Cheikhou Kouyaté
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Jordan Ayew
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Wilfried Zaha  34'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Christian Benteke
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
13 Wayne Hennessey
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Sam Woods
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Andros Townsend
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 James McCarthy
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Max Meyer
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
44 Jairo Riedewald
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
39 Tyrick Mitchell
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
40 Brandon Pierrick
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Match Commentary

45'+5' First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2.
45'+4' Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).
45'+4' Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Match Stats

CRY
CHE

Possession

36% 64%

Shots (on Goal)

5 (2)
5 (3)
CRY CHE
7 Fouls 4
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 0
3 Corner Kicks 7
1 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 33 +47 89
2 Manchester City 33 +47 66
3 Leicester City 33 +32 58
4 Chelsea 33 +16 57
5 Manchester United 33 +23 55
6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 33 +9 52
7 Arsenal 33 +8 49
8 Tottenham Hotspur 33 +8 48
9 Sheffield United 33 +1 48
10 Burnley 33 -9 46
11 Everton 33 -8 44
12 Newcastle United 33 -10 43
13 Southampton 33 -13 43
14 Crystal Palace 33 -12 42
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 33 -9 36
16 West Ham United 33 -18 31
17 Watford 33 -23 28
18 Aston Villa 33 -26 27
19 AFC Bournemouth 33 -27 27
20 Norwich City 33 -36 21