-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
- Martinez
- Kolasinac
- David Luiz
- Mustafi
- Tierney
- Xhaka
- Ceballos
- Bellerín
- Aubameyang
- Lacazette
- Saka
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
77 Bukayo Saka
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Matt Macey
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Schmeichel
- Söyüncü
- Evans
- Bennett
- Albrighton
- Tielemans
- Ndidi
- Justin
- Pérez
- Vardy
- Iheanacho
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Ryan Bennett
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Ayoze Pérez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Danny Ward
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Matty James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Dennis Praet
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|12'
|Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.
|10'
|James Justin (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
|10'
|Foul by Kieran Tierney (Arsenal).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ARS
|LEI
|2
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|33
|+47
|89
|2
|Manchester City
|33
|+47
|66
|3
|Chelsea
|34
|+17
|60
|4
|Leicester City
|33
|+32
|58
|5
|Manchester United
|33
|+23
|55
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|33
|+9
|52
|7
|Arsenal
|33
|+8
|49
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|33
|+8
|48
|9
|Sheffield United
|33
|+1
|48
|10
|Burnley
|33
|-9
|46
|11
|Everton
|33
|-8
|44
|12
|Newcastle United
|33
|-10
|43
|13
|Southampton
|33
|-13
|43
|14
|Crystal Palace
|34
|-13
|42
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|33
|-9
|36
|16
|West Ham United
|33
|-18
|31
|17
|Watford
|34
|-22
|31
|18
|Aston Villa
|33
|-26
|27
|19
|AFC Bournemouth
|33
|-27
|27
|20
|Norwich City
|34
|-37
|21
