-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
6
-
Mohamed Salah Goal
-
-
8
-
Jordan Henderson Goal
-
- Ryan
- Burn
- Dunk
- Webster
- Lamptey
- Stephens
- Pröpper
- Trossard
- Mac Allister
- Gross
- Maupay
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
15 Adam Webster
Goals 0
|
33 Dan Burn
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Davy Pröpper
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Pascal Gross
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
17 Glenn Murray
Goals 0
|
27 David Button
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Aaron Mooy
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Bernardo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Alisson
- Williams
- van Dijk
- Gomez
- Alexander-Arnold
- Wijnaldum
- Henderson
- Keita
- Oxlade-Chamberlain
- Firmino
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Jordan Henderson 8'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Mohamed Salah 6'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
48 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Amex Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|31'
|Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with a through ball.
|30'
|Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|30'
|Foul by Neco Williams (Liverpool).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|BHA
|LIV
|4
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|2
|2
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|33
|+47
|89
|2
|Manchester City
|34
|+52
|69
|3
|Chelsea
|34
|+17
|60
|4
|Leicester City
|34
|+32
|59
|5
|Manchester United
|33
|+23
|55
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|34
|+8
|52
|7
|Sheffield United
|34
|+2
|51
|8
|Arsenal
|34
|+8
|50
|9
|Burnley
|34
|-8
|49
|10
|Tottenham Hotspur
|33
|+8
|48
|11
|Everton
|33
|-8
|44
|12
|Southampton
|33
|-13
|43
|13
|Newcastle United
|34
|-15
|43
|14
|Crystal Palace
|34
|-13
|42
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|33
|-9
|36
|16
|West Ham United
|34
|-19
|31
|17
|Watford
|34
|-22
|31
|18
|Aston Villa
|33
|-26
|27
|19
|AFC Bournemouth
|33
|-27
|27
|20
|Norwich City
|34
|-37
|21
