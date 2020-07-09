  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 6
    • Mohamed Salah Goal
  • 8
    • Jordan Henderson Goal
Brighton & Hove Albion Logo Brighton & Hove Albion BHA Liverpool LIV Liverpool Logo
BHA
4-2-3-1
LIV
4-3-3
BHA
4-2-3-1
  • 1Ryan
  • 33Burn
  • 5Dunk
  • 15Webster
  • 2Lamptey
  • 6Stephens
  • 24Pröpper
  • 11Trossard
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 13Gross
  • 7Maupay
No. Name
1 Mathew Ryan
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Lewis Dunk
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Adam Webster
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Dan Burn
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Tariq Lamptey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Alexis Mac Allister
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Dale Stephens
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Davy Pröpper
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Neal Maupay
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Leandro Trossard
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Pascal Gross
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
17 Glenn Murray
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 David Button
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
44 Aaron Connolly
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Shane Duffy
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Martín Montoya
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Aaron Mooy
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Alireza Jahanbakhsh
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Bernardo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Yves Bissouma
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Amex Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

31' Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with a through ball.
30' Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30' Foul by Neco Williams (Liverpool).

Match Stats

BHA
LIV

Possession

49% 51%

Shots (on Goal)

2 (1)
7 (4)
BHA LIV
4 Fouls 2
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 0
2 Corner Kicks 2
2 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 33 +47 89
2 Manchester City 34 +52 69
3 Chelsea 34 +17 60
4 Leicester City 34 +32 59
5 Manchester United 33 +23 55
6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 34 +8 52
7 Sheffield United 34 +2 51
8 Arsenal 34 +8 50
9 Burnley 34 -8 49
10 Tottenham Hotspur 33 +8 48
11 Everton 33 -8 44
12 Southampton 33 -13 43
13 Newcastle United 34 -15 43
14 Crystal Palace 34 -13 42
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 33 -9 36
16 West Ham United 34 -19 31
17 Watford 34 -22 31
18 Aston Villa 33 -26 27
19 AFC Bournemouth 33 -27 27
20 Norwich City 34 -37 21