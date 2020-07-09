  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 27
    • Bruno Fernandes Penalty - Scored
  • 40
    • Aaron Wan-Bissaka Yellow Card
  • 45+3
    • Nemanja Matic Yellow Card
  • 45+5
    • Mason Greenwood Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
Aston Villa Logo Aston Villa AVL Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
AVL
4-4-1-1
MAN
4-2-3-1
AVL
4-4-1-1
  • 29Reina
  • 3Taylor
  • 40Mings
  • 30Hause
  • 15Konsa
  • 17Trézéguet
  • 7McGinn
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 21El-Ghazi
  • 10Grealish
  • 20Samatta
No. Name
29 Pepe Reina
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
40 Tyrone Mings
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Kortney Hause
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Neil Taylor
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Ezri Konsa
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 John McGinn
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Douglas Luiz
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Trézéguet
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Anwar El-Ghazi
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Mbwana Samatta
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Jack Grealish
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
8 Henri Lansbury
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Conor Hourihane
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Ahmed Elmohamady
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Jota
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Ørjan Nyland
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Marvelous Nakamba
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Frédéric Guilbert
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
39 Keinan Davis
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
36 Indiana Vassilev
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Villa Park
  • ,

Match Commentary

45'+6' First Half ends, Aston Villa 0, Manchester United 2.
45'+5' Goal! Aston Villa 0, Manchester United 2. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
45'+3' Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.

Match Stats

AVL
MAN

Possession

35% 65%

Shots (on Goal)

6 (0)
6 (4)
AVL MAN
3 Fouls 9
0 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 0
2 Corner Kicks 1
2 Saves 0
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 34 +49 92
2 Manchester City 34 +52 69
3 Chelsea 34 +17 60
4 Leicester City 34 +32 59
5 Manchester United 33 +23 55
6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 34 +8 52
7 Sheffield United 34 +2 51
8 Arsenal 34 +8 50
9 Tottenham Hotspur 34 +8 49
10 Burnley 34 -8 49
11 Everton 34 -8 45
12 Southampton 34 -13 44
13 Newcastle United 34 -15 43
14 Crystal Palace 34 -13 42
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 34 -11 36
16 West Ham United 34 -19 31
17 Watford 34 -22 31
18 AFC Bournemouth 34 -27 28
19 Aston Villa 33 -26 27
20 Norwich City 34 -37 21