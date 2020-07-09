-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
27
-
Bruno Fernandes Penalty - Scored
-
-
40
-
Aaron Wan-Bissaka Yellow Card
-
-
45+3
-
Nemanja Matic Yellow Card
-
-
45+5
-
Mason Greenwood Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Reina
- Taylor
- Mings
- Hause
- Konsa
- Trézéguet
- McGinn
- Douglas Luiz
- El-Ghazi
- Grealish
- Samatta
|No.
|Name
|
29 Pepe Reina
Saves 2
|
40 Tyrone Mings
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Ezri Konsa
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Trézéguet
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Jota
Goals 0
|
25 Ørjan Nyland
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
39 Keinan Davis
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Matic
- Pogba
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- Greenwood
- Martial
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka 40'
Goals 0
|
18 Bruno Fernandes 27'
Goals 1
|
31 Nemanja Matic 45'+3'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Mason Greenwood 45'+5'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
25 Odion Ighalo
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Villa Park
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+6'
|First Half ends, Aston Villa 0, Manchester United 2.
|45'+5'
|Goal! Aston Villa 0, Manchester United 2. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
|45'+3'
|Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|AVL
|MAN
|3
|Fouls
|9
|0
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|1
|2
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|34
|+49
|92
|2
|Manchester City
|34
|+52
|69
|3
|Chelsea
|34
|+17
|60
|4
|Leicester City
|34
|+32
|59
|5
|Manchester United
|33
|+23
|55
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|34
|+8
|52
|7
|Sheffield United
|34
|+2
|51
|8
|Arsenal
|34
|+8
|50
|9
|Tottenham Hotspur
|34
|+8
|49
|10
|Burnley
|34
|-8
|49
|11
|Everton
|34
|-8
|45
|12
|Southampton
|34
|-13
|44
|13
|Newcastle United
|34
|-15
|43
|14
|Crystal Palace
|34
|-13
|42
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|34
|-11
|36
|16
|West Ham United
|34
|-19
|31
|17
|Watford
|34
|-22
|31
|18
|AFC Bournemouth
|34
|-27
|28
|19
|Aston Villa
|33
|-26
|27
|20
|Norwich City
|34
|-37
|21
