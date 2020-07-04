Wolverhampton Wanderers WOLV
Arsenal ARS
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
3-5-2
- Patrício
- Saïss
- Coady
- Boly
- Jonny
- Moutinho
- Neves
- Dendoncker
- Doherty
- Jiménez
- Traoré
|No.
|Name
|
11 Rui Patrício
Saves 0
|
16 Conor Coady
Goals 0
|
27 Romain Saïss
Goals 0
|
15 Willy Boly
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Jonny
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
37 Adama Traoré
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
21 John Ruddy
Saves 0
|
18 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
59 Oskar Buur
Goals 0
|
49 Max Kilman
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
3-4-3
- Martinez
- Kolasinac
- David Luiz
- Mustafi
- Tierney
- Xhaka
- Ceballos
- Soares
- Aubameyang
- Nketiah
- Saka
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
77 Bukayo Saka
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Matt Macey
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Molineux Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|10'
|Attempt missed. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rúben Neves.
|1'
|Attempt saved. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
|-
|First Half begins.
Match Stats
WOLV
ARS
Possession
46% 54%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (1)
0 (0)
|WOLV
|ARS
|0
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|32
|+45
|86
|2
|Manchester City
|32
|+48
|66
|3
|Leicester City
|33
|+32
|58
|4
|Manchester United
|33
|+23
|55
|5
|Chelsea
|32
|+13
|54
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|32
|+11
|52
|7
|Sheffield United
|32
|+1
|47
|8
|Arsenal
|32
|+6
|46
|9
|Tottenham Hotspur
|32
|+7
|45
|10
|Burnley
|32
|-9
|45
|11
|Everton
|32
|-7
|44
|12
|Newcastle United
|32
|-10
|42
|13
|Crystal Palace
|33
|-12
|42
|14
|Southampton
|32
|-14
|40
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|33
|-9
|36
|16
|West Ham United
|32
|-18
|30
|17
|Watford
|32
|-20
|28
|18
|Aston Villa
|32
|-24
|27
|19
|AFC Bournemouth
|33
|-27
|27
|20
|Norwich City
|33
|-36
|21
