  • KO
    • Kickoff
Liverpool Logo Liverpool LIV Aston Villa AVL Aston Villa Logo
Tap an icon to see more
LIV
4-3-3
AVL
4-3-3
LIV
4-3-3
  • 1Alisson
  • 26Robertson
  • 4van Dijk
  • 12Gomez
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 8Keita
  • 3Fabinho
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 10Mané
  • 27Origi
  • 11Salah
No. Name
1 Alisson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Virgil van Dijk
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Andy Robertson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
66 Trent Alexander-Arnold
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Naby Keita
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Mohamed Salah
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
5 Georginio Wijnaldum
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Jordan Henderson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Adrián
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Xherdan Shaqiri
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Roberto Firmino
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Takumi Minamino
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
48 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
67 Harvey Elliott
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
76 Neco Williams
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Anfield
  • ,

Match Commentary

3' Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).
3' Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2' Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Joseph Gomez.

Match Stats

LIV
AVL

Possession

60% 40%

Shots (on Goal)

0 (0)
0 (0)
LIV AVL
1 Fouls 1
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
0 Corner Kicks 1
0 Saves 0
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 32 +45 86
2 Manchester City 32 +48 66
3 Leicester City 33 +32 58
4 Chelsea 33 +16 57
5 Manchester United 33 +23 55
6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 33 +9 52
7 Arsenal 33 +8 49
8 Sheffield United 33 +1 48
9 Burnley 33 -9 46
10 Tottenham Hotspur 32 +7 45
11 Everton 32 -7 44
12 Newcastle United 33 -10 43
13 Crystal Palace 33 -12 42
14 Southampton 32 -14 40
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 33 -9 36
16 West Ham United 33 -18 31
17 Watford 33 -23 28
18 Aston Villa 32 -24 27
19 AFC Bournemouth 33 -27 27
20 Norwich City 33 -36 21