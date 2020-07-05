Liverpool LIV
Aston Villa AVL
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Gomez
- Alexander-Arnold
- Keita
- Fabinho
- Oxlade-Chamberlain
- Mané
- Origi
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
48 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Reina
- Taylor
- Mings
- Hause
- Konsa
- Grealish
- Douglas Luiz
- McGinn
- Trézéguet
- Davis
- El-Ghazi
|No.
|Name
|
29 Pepe Reina
Saves 0
|
40 Tyrone Mings
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Ezri Konsa
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
39 Keinan Davis
Goals 0
|
17 Trézéguet
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Jota
Goals 0
|
25 Ørjan Nyland
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
Match Commentary
|3'
|Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).
|3'
|Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|2'
|Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Joseph Gomez.
Match Stats
LIV
AVL
Possession
60% 40%
Shots (on Goal)
0 (0)
0 (0)
|LIV
|AVL
|1
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|32
|+45
|86
|2
|Manchester City
|32
|+48
|66
|3
|Leicester City
|33
|+32
|58
|4
|Chelsea
|33
|+16
|57
|5
|Manchester United
|33
|+23
|55
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|33
|+9
|52
|7
|Arsenal
|33
|+8
|49
|8
|Sheffield United
|33
|+1
|48
|9
|Burnley
|33
|-9
|46
|10
|Tottenham Hotspur
|32
|+7
|45
|11
|Everton
|32
|-7
|44
|12
|Newcastle United
|33
|-10
|43
|13
|Crystal Palace
|33
|-12
|42
|14
|Southampton
|32
|-14
|40
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|33
|-9
|36
|16
|West Ham United
|33
|-18
|31
|17
|Watford
|33
|-23
|28
|18
|Aston Villa
|32
|-24
|27
|19
|AFC Bournemouth
|33
|-27
|27
|20
|Norwich City
|33
|-36
|21
Premier League News
Newcastle bounce back to draw 2-2 with West Ham
Newcastle United twice came back from a goal down as they grabbed a 2-2 Premier League draw with West Ham United on Sunday, robbing the visitors of
Late Egan volley rescues point for Sheffield United
John Egan's 80th minute equaliser earns Europe-chasing Sheffield United a 1-1 draw at Burnley.
Greenwood, Martial have brought a flood of optimism to United - Rashford
Marcus Rashford has said Manchester United's exciting front three has led to a "flood of optimism" at Old Trafford.
Egan blast earns Blades a point at Burnley
John Egan grabbed an 80th-minute equaliser as Sheffield United earned a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.
Guardiola confident Man City's Champions League ban will be overturned
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is confident the club will win their appeal against a two-year UEFA ban from European football.
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood: 7 stats that show how good he is
Mason Greenwood has taken the Premier League by storm. Here are a collection of stats that prove the 18-year-old is a special talent.