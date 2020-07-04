Chelsea CHE
Watford WAT
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
21
-
Étienne Capoue Yellow Card
-
-
28
-
Olivier Giroud Goal
-
-
43
-
Willian Penalty - Scored
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-3-3
- Arrizabalaga
- Azpilicueta
- Zouma
- Christensen
- James
- Mount
- Kanté
- Barkley
- Pulisic
- Giroud
- Willian
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Olivier Giroud 28'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
10 Willian 43'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
11 Pedro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Foster
- Kiko
- Dawson
- Kabasele
- Mariappa
- Capoue
- Chalobah
- Hughes
- Doucouré
- Sarr
- Deeney
|No.
|Name
|
26 Ben Foster
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Kiko
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Étienne Capoue 21'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Will Hughes
Goals 0
|
23 Ismaïla Sarr
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 José Holebas
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Andre Gray
Goals 0
|
11 Adam Masina
Goals 0
|
17 João Pedro
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+1'
|Attempt saved. Craig Dawson (Watford) header from the centre of the box is saved.
|45'
|Corner, Watford. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
|43'
|Goal! Chelsea 2, Watford 0. Willian (Chelsea) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Match Stats
CHE
WAT
Possession
70% 30%
Shots (on Goal)
11 (5)
3 (1)
|CHE
|WAT
|4
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|3
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|32
|+45
|86
|2
|Manchester City
|32
|+48
|66
|3
|Leicester City
|33
|+32
|58
|4
|Manchester United
|33
|+23
|55
|5
|Chelsea
|32
|+13
|54
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|33
|+9
|52
|7
|Arsenal
|33
|+8
|49
|8
|Sheffield United
|32
|+1
|47
|9
|Tottenham Hotspur
|32
|+7
|45
|10
|Burnley
|32
|-9
|45
|11
|Everton
|32
|-7
|44
|12
|Newcastle United
|32
|-10
|42
|13
|Crystal Palace
|33
|-12
|42
|14
|Southampton
|32
|-14
|40
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|33
|-9
|36
|16
|West Ham United
|32
|-18
|30
|17
|Watford
|32
|-20
|28
|18
|Aston Villa
|32
|-24
|27
|19
|AFC Bournemouth
|33
|-27
|27
|20
|Norwich City
|33
|-36
|21
Premier League News
Hutchison: Greenwood looks like an absolute superstar
The FC guys feel Man United have turned a new leaf, heaping praise on Mason Greenwood in the process.
Arsenal's back-to-back away wins 'surprising'
Steve Nicol calls Mikel Arteta and Arsenal's 2-0 win vs. Wolves "deserved" after a rocky start.
Nicol: 'Disappointing' Wolves won't make top 4
Steve Nicol feels Wolves' chances of top four are very slim after their 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.
Saka 8/10 in creating Arsenal's moment of magic needed to unlock Wolves at Molineux
Bukayo Saka celebrated a new contract by unlocking the Wolves defence as Arsenal picked up an impressive 2-0 win over their top-four-chasing rivals.
Saka's first Premier League goal helps Arsenal to 2-0 win
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrated signing a new contract with the club by scoring his first Premier League goal in their 2-0 win over Wolves.
Manchester United hit 5 past sorry Bournemouth
Man United extend their unbeaten run to 16 matches in all competitions with a win vs. Bournemouth.