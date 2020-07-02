-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
24
-
Joe Gomez Yellow Card
-
-
25
-
Kevin De Bruyne Penalty - Scored
-
-
35
-
Raheem Sterling Goal
-
-
41
-
Benjamin Mendy Yellow Card
-
-
45
-
Phil Foden Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
45
-
On: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain|Off: Joe Gomez
-
- Ederson
- Mendy
- Laporte
- García
- Walker
- Rodri
- Gündogan
- Sterling
- De Bruyne
- Foden
- Jesus
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
50 Eric García
Goals 0
|
22 Benjamin Mendy 41'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Kevin De Bruyne 25'
Goals 1
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Raheem Sterling 35'
Goals 1
|
47 Phil Foden 45'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
21 David Silva
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
69 Tommy Doyle
Goals 0
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- GomezOn: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain | Off: Joe Gomez
- Alexander-Arnold
- Wijnaldum
- Fabinho
- Henderson
- Mané
- Firmino
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Gomez 24'
Goals 0
45' 15 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
48 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: TBC
-
,
Match Commentary
|52'
|Offside, Manchester City. Kyle Walker tries a through ball, but Kevin De Bruyne is caught offside.
|51'
|Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
|51'
|Attempt missed. Phil Foden (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MNC
|LIV
|4
|Fouls
|3
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|0
|2
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|31
|+49
|86
|2
|Manchester City
|31
|+44
|63
|3
|Leicester City
|32
|+29
|55
|4
|Chelsea
|32
|+13
|54
|5
|Manchester United
|32
|+20
|52
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|32
|+11
|52
|7
|Sheffield United
|32
|+1
|47
|8
|Arsenal
|32
|+6
|46
|9
|Tottenham Hotspur
|32
|+7
|45
|10
|Burnley
|32
|-9
|45
|11
|Everton
|32
|-7
|44
|12
|Crystal Palace
|32
|-9
|42
|13
|Newcastle United
|32
|-10
|42
|14
|Southampton
|32
|-14
|40
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|32
|-10
|33
|16
|West Ham United
|32
|-18
|30
|17
|Watford
|32
|-20
|28
|18
|Aston Villa
|32
|-24
|27
|19
|AFC Bournemouth
|32
|-24
|27
|20
|Norwich City
|32
|-35
|21
