  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 24
    • Joe Gomez Yellow Card
  • 25
    • Kevin De Bruyne Penalty - Scored
  • 35
    • Raheem Sterling Goal
  • 41
    • Benjamin Mendy Yellow Card
  • 45
    • Phil Foden Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 45
    • On: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain|Off: Joe Gomez
Manchester City Logo Manchester City MNC Liverpool LIV Liverpool Logo
MNC
4-2-3-1
LIV
4-3-3
MNC
4-2-3-1
  • 31Ederson
  • 22Mendy
  • 14Laporte
  • 50García
  • 2Walker
  • 16Rodri
  • 8Gündogan
  • 7Sterling
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 47Foden
  • 9Jesus
31 Ederson
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Aymeric Laporte
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
50 Eric García
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Benjamin Mendy  41'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Kyle Walker
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Kevin De Bruyne  25'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rodri
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Ilkay Gündogan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Gabriel Jesus
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Raheem Sterling  35'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
47 Phil Foden  45'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
21 David Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Claudio Bravo
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Nicolás Otamendi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 John Stones
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Bernardo Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Oleksandr Zinchenko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
69 Tommy Doyle
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: TBC
Match Commentary

52' Offside, Manchester City. Kyle Walker tries a through ball, but Kevin De Bruyne is caught offside.
51' Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
51' Attempt missed. Phil Foden (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

Match Stats

MNC
LIV

Possession

53% 47%

Shots (on Goal)

8 (4)
4 (2)
MNC LIV
4 Fouls 3
1 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
3 Offsides 1
3 Corner Kicks 0
2 Saves 2
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 31 +49 86
2 Manchester City 31 +44 63
3 Leicester City 32 +29 55
4 Chelsea 32 +13 54
5 Manchester United 32 +20 52
6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 +11 52
7 Sheffield United 32 +1 47
8 Arsenal 32 +6 46
9 Tottenham Hotspur 32 +7 45
10 Burnley 32 -9 45
11 Everton 32 -7 44
12 Crystal Palace 32 -9 42
13 Newcastle United 32 -10 42
14 Southampton 32 -14 40
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 32 -10 33
16 West Ham United 32 -18 30
17 Watford 32 -20 28
18 Aston Villa 32 -24 27
19 AFC Bournemouth 32 -24 27
20 Norwich City 32 -35 21