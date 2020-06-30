  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 16
    • Mason Greenwood Goal
Brighton & Hove Albion Logo Brighton & Hove Albion BHA Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
BHA
4-4-2
MAN
4-2-3-1
BHA
4-4-2
  • 1Ryan
  • 33Burn
  • 5Dunk
  • 4Duffy
  • 22Montoya
  • 8Bissouma
  • 6Stephens
  • 24Pröpper
  • 2Lamptey
  • 44Connolly
  • 10Mac Allister
No. Name
1 Mathew Ryan
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Lewis Dunk
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Dan Burn
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Shane Duffy
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Yves Bissouma
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Davy Pröpper
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Dale Stephens
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Martín Montoya
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Tariq Lamptey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
44 Aaron Connolly
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Alexis Mac Allister
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
17 Glenn Murray
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 David Button
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Pascal Gross
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Aaron Mooy
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ezequiel Schelotto
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Leandro Trossard
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Neal Maupay
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Bernardo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Solly March
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Amex Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

21' Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
20' Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20' Foul by Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Match Stats

BHA
MAN

Possession

30% 70%

Shots (on Goal)

1 (0)
4 (1)
BHA MAN
4 Fouls 1
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
0 Corner Kicks 1
0 Saves 0
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 31 +49 86
2 Manchester City 31 +44 63
3 Leicester City 31 +30 55
4 Chelsea 31 +14 54
5 Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 +11 52
6 Manchester United 31 +17 49
7 Tottenham Hotspur 31 +9 45
8 Burnley 32 -9 45
9 Sheffield United 31 -1 44
10 Arsenal 31 +2 43
11 Crystal Palace 32 -9 42
12 Everton 31 -8 41
13 Southampton 32 -14 40
14 Newcastle United 31 -13 39
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 31 -7 33
16 Watford 32 -20 28
17 West Ham United 31 -19 27
18 AFC Bournemouth 31 -21 27
19 Aston Villa 32 -24 27
20 Norwich City 31 -31 21