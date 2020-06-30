Brighton & Hove Albion BHA
Manchester United MAN
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
16
-
Mason Greenwood Goal
-
4-4-2
- Ryan
- Burn
- Dunk
- Duffy
- Montoya
- Bissouma
- Stephens
- Pröpper
- Lamptey
- Connolly
- Mac Allister
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Dan Burn
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Davy Pröpper
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
17 Glenn Murray
Goals 0
|
27 David Button
Saves 0
|
13 Pascal Gross
Goals 0
|
18 Aaron Mooy
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Bernardo
Goals 0
|
20 Solly March
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Matic
- Pogba
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- Greenwood
- Martial
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Mason Greenwood 16'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
25 Odion Ighalo
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Amex Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|21'
|Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
|20'
|Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|20'
|Foul by Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Match Stats
BHA
MAN
Possession
30% 70%
Shots (on Goal)
1 (0)
4 (1)
|BHA
|MAN
|4
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|31
|+49
|86
|2
|Manchester City
|31
|+44
|63
|3
|Leicester City
|31
|+30
|55
|4
|Chelsea
|31
|+14
|54
|5
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|32
|+11
|52
|6
|Manchester United
|31
|+17
|49
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|31
|+9
|45
|8
|Burnley
|32
|-9
|45
|9
|Sheffield United
|31
|-1
|44
|10
|Arsenal
|31
|+2
|43
|11
|Crystal Palace
|32
|-9
|42
|12
|Everton
|31
|-8
|41
|13
|Southampton
|32
|-14
|40
|14
|Newcastle United
|31
|-13
|39
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|31
|-7
|33
|16
|Watford
|32
|-20
|28
|17
|West Ham United
|31
|-19
|27
|18
|AFC Bournemouth
|31
|-21
|27
|19
|Aston Villa
|32
|-24
|27
|20
|Norwich City
|31
|-31
|21
