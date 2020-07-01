Arsenal ARS
Norwich City NOR
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
27
-
Kenny McLean Yellow Card
-
-
31
-
Lukas Rupp Yellow Card
-
-
33
-
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Goal
-
-
37
-
Granit Xhaka Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
45
-
On: Onel Hernández|Off: Emiliano Buendía
-
-
45
-
On: Josip Drmic|Off: Teemu Pukki
-
-
45
-
On: Adam Idah|Off: Tom Trybull
-
-
45
-
On: Rob Holding|Off: Shkodran Mustafi
-
-
58
-
On: Joseph Willock|Off: Reiss Nelson
-
-
63
-
Emiliano Martinez Yellow Card
-
-
67
-
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Goal
-
3-4-3
- Martinez
- Kolasinac
- David Luiz
- MustafiOn: Rob Holding | Off: Shkodran Mustafi
- Tierney
- Xhaka
- Ceballos
- Bellerín
- Aubameyang
- Lacazette
- NelsonOn: Joseph Willock | Off: Reiss Nelson
|No.
|Name
|
26 Emiliano Martinez 63'
Saves 2
|
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka 37'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 33' 67'
Goals 2
|
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
58' 28 Joseph Willock
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
33 Matt Macey
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
77 Bukayo Saka
Goals 0
4-1-4-1
- Krul
- Lewis
- Tettey
- Godfrey
- Aarons
- TrybullOn: Adam Idah | Off: Tom Trybull
- Cantwell
- McLean
- Rupp
- BuendíaOn: Onel Hernández | Off: Emiliano Buendía
- PukkiOn: Josip Drmic | Off: Teemu Pukki
|No.
|Name
|
1 Tim Krul
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Tom Trybull
Goals 0
45' 35 Adam Idah
Goals 0
|
12 Jamal Lewis
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Kenny McLean 27'
Goals 0
|
7 Lukas Rupp 31'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 11 Onel Hernández
Goals 0
|
22 Teemu Pukki
Goals 0
45' 20 Josip Drmic
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Ondrej Duda
Goals 0
|
56 Josh Martin
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|70'
|Attempt missed. Ben Godfrey (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Todd Cantwell.
|67'
|Goal! Arsenal 3, Norwich City 0. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
|66'
|Attempt missed. Joseph Willock (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Match Stats
ARS
NOR
Possession
49% 51%
Shots (on Goal)
10 (7)
8 (2)
|ARS
|NOR
|9
|Fouls
|7
|1
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|2
|3
|Corner Kicks
|2
|2
|Saves
|4
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|31
|+49
|86
|2
|Manchester City
|31
|+44
|63
|3
|Leicester City
|31
|+30
|55
|4
|Chelsea
|31
|+14
|54
|5
|Manchester United
|32
|+20
|52
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|32
|+11
|52
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|31
|+9
|45
|8
|Burnley
|32
|-9
|45
|9
|Sheffield United
|31
|-1
|44
|10
|Arsenal
|31
|+2
|43
|11
|Crystal Palace
|32
|-9
|42
|12
|Everton
|31
|-8
|41
|13
|Southampton
|32
|-14
|40
|14
|Newcastle United
|31
|-13
|39
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|32
|-10
|33
|16
|Watford
|32
|-20
|28
|17
|West Ham United
|31
|-19
|27
|18
|AFC Bournemouth
|31
|-21
|27
|19
|Aston Villa
|32
|-24
|27
|20
|Norwich City
|31
|-31
|21
