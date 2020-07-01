  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 27
    • Kenny McLean Yellow Card
  • 31
    • Lukas Rupp Yellow Card
  • 33
    • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Goal
  • 37
    • Granit Xhaka Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 45
    • On: Onel Hernández|Off: Emiliano Buendía
  • 45
    • On: Josip Drmic|Off: Teemu Pukki
  • 45
    • On: Adam Idah|Off: Tom Trybull
  • 45
    • On: Rob Holding|Off: Shkodran Mustafi
  • 58
    • On: Joseph Willock|Off: Reiss Nelson
  • 63
    • Emiliano Martinez Yellow Card
  • 67
    • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Goal
Arsenal Logo Arsenal ARS Norwich City NOR Norwich City Logo
ARS
3-4-3
NOR
4-1-4-1
ARS
3-4-3
  • 26Martinez
  • 31Kolasinac
  • 23David Luiz
  • 20Mustafi
    On: Rob Holding | Off: Shkodran Mustafi
  • 3Tierney
  • 34Xhaka
  • 8Ceballos
  • 2Bellerín
  • 14Aubameyang
  • 9Lacazette
  • 24Nelson
    On: Joseph Willock | Off: Reiss Nelson
No. Name
26 Emiliano Martinez  63'
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
31 Sead Kolasinac
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Shkodran Mustafi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 16  Rob Holding
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Granit Xhaka  37'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Dani Ceballos
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Kieran Tierney
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Héctor Bellerín
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Alexandre Lacazette
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang  33' 67'
Goals 2
  • Shots 4
  • 4 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
58' 28  Joseph Willock
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
5 Sokratis Papastathopoulos
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Cédric Soares
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Matt Macey
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Edward Nketiah
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
77 Bukayo Saka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Emirates Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

70' Attempt missed. Ben Godfrey (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Todd Cantwell.
67' Goal! Arsenal 3, Norwich City 0. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
66' Attempt missed. Joseph Willock (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Match Stats

ARS
NOR

Possession

49% 51%

Shots (on Goal)

10 (7)
8 (2)
ARS NOR
9 Fouls 7
1 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 2
3 Corner Kicks 2
2 Saves 4
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 31 +49 86
2 Manchester City 31 +44 63
3 Leicester City 31 +30 55
4 Chelsea 31 +14 54
5 Manchester United 32 +20 52
6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 +11 52
7 Tottenham Hotspur 31 +9 45
8 Burnley 32 -9 45
9 Sheffield United 31 -1 44
10 Arsenal 31 +2 43
11 Crystal Palace 32 -9 42
12 Everton 31 -8 41
13 Southampton 32 -14 40
14 Newcastle United 31 -13 39
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 32 -10 33
16 Watford 32 -20 28
17 West Ham United 31 -19 27
18 AFC Bournemouth 31 -21 27
19 Aston Villa 32 -24 27
20 Norwich City 31 -31 21