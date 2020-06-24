Liverpool LIV
Crystal Palace CRY
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
15
-
On: Max Meyer|Off: Wilfried Zaha
-
-
23
-
Trent Alexander-Arnold Goal - Free-kick
-
-
44
-
Mohamed Salah Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Gomez
- Alexander-Arnold
- Wijnaldum
- Fabinho
- Henderson
- Mané
- Firmino
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
66 Trent Alexander-Arnold 23'
Goals 1
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
11 Mohamed Salah 44'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
48 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-1-4-1
- Hennessey
- van Aanholt
- Sakho
- Cahill
- Ward
- McCarthy
- ZahaOn: Max Meyer | Off: Wilfried Zaha
- McArthur
- Kouyaté
- Townsend
- Ayew
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
24 Gary Cahill
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
15' 7 Max Meyer
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+3'
|First Half ends, Liverpool 2, Crystal Palace 0.
|44'
|Goal! Liverpool 2, Crystal Palace 0. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fabinho with a through ball.
|43'
|Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match Stats
LIV
CRY
Possession
70% 30%
Shots (on Goal)
12 (3)
2 (0)
|LIV
|CRY
|2
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|30
|+45
|83
|2
|Manchester City
|30
|+45
|63
|3
|Leicester City
|31
|+30
|55
|4
|Chelsea
|30
|+13
|51
|5
|Manchester United
|31
|+17
|49
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|31
|+10
|49
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|31
|+9
|45
|8
|Sheffield United
|31
|-1
|44
|9
|Crystal Palace
|30
|-4
|42
|10
|Everton
|31
|-8
|41
|11
|Arsenal
|30
|0
|40
|12
|Burnley
|30
|-11
|39
|13
|Newcastle United
|31
|-13
|39
|14
|Southampton
|30
|-14
|37
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|31
|-7
|33
|16
|Watford
|30
|-17
|28
|17
|West Ham United
|31
|-19
|27
|18
|AFC Bournemouth
|31
|-21
|27
|19
|Aston Villa
|31
|-23
|27
|20
|Norwich City
|31
|-31
|21
