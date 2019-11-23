Frank Lampard getting the best out of Pulisic
4-3-3
- Arrizabalaga
- Alonso
- Rüdiger
- Christensen
- Azpilicueta
- Mount
- Kanté
- Barkley
- Pulisic
- Giroud
- Willian
|No.
|Name
|
19 Mason Mount
|
10 Willian
|Substitutes
|
11 Pedro
|
15 Kurt Zouma
|
5 Jorginho
|
24 Reece James
4-3-3
- Ederson
- Mendy
- Laporte
- Fernandinho
- Walker
- De Bruyne
- Rodri
- Gündogan
- Silva
- Sterling
- Mahrez
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
|
25 Fernandinho
|
16 Rodri
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
|Substitutes
|
33 Scott Carson
|
21 David Silva
|
19 Leroy Sané
|
69 Tommy Doyle
|
80 Cole Palmer
Top Scorers
-
-
Tammy Abraham Forward
Matches: 26
Goals: 13
-
Mason Mount Midfielder
Matches: 30
Goals: 6
-
Christian Pulisic Midfielder
Matches: 17
Goals: 6
-
-
-
Sergio Agüero Forward
Matches: 24
Goals: 16
-
Raheem Sterling Midfielder
Matches: 25
Goals: 12
-
Gabriel Jesus Forward
Matches: 26
Goals: 10
-
Most Assists
-
-
Willian Midfielder
Matches: 29
Assists: 5
-
César Azpilicueta Defender
Matches: 28
Assists: 5
-
Mason Mount Midfielder
Matches: 30
Assists: 4
-
-
-
Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder
Matches: 28
Assists: 16
-
Riyad Mahrez Forward
Matches: 25
Assists: 8
-
Bernardo Silva Midfielder
Matches: 26
Assists: 7
-
Head To Head Record
|Last Five Games
|Date
|Competition
|Manchester City MNC
|2-1
|Chelsea CHE
|23 Nov, 2019
|English Premier League
|Chelsea CHE
|0-0
|Manchester City MNC
|24 Feb, 2019
|English Carabao Cup
|Manchester City MNC
|6-0
|Chelsea CHE
|10 Feb, 2019
|English Premier League
|Chelsea CHE
|2-0
|Manchester City MNC
|8 Dec, 2018
|English Premier League
|Chelsea CHE
|0-2
|Manchester City MNC
|5 Aug, 2018
|English FA Community Shield
English Premier League Team Stats
-
Total Goals
- CHE 53
- 76 MNC
-
Goals Against
- CHE 40
- 31 MNC
-
Goal Difference
- CHE 13
- 45 MNC
-
Assists
- CHE 37
- 55 MNC
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|31
|+49
|86
|2
|Manchester City
|30
|+45
|63
|3
|Leicester City
|31
|+30
|55
|4
|Chelsea
|30
|+13
|51
|5
|Manchester United
|31
|+17
|49
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|31
|+10
|49
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|31
|+9
|45
|8
|Sheffield United
|31
|-1
|44
|9
|Arsenal
|31
|+2
|43
|10
|Crystal Palace
|31
|-8
|42
|11
|Burnley
|31
|-10
|42
|12
|Everton
|31
|-8
|41
|13
|Newcastle United
|31
|-13
|39
|14
|Southampton
|31
|-16
|37
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|31
|-7
|33
|16
|Watford
|31
|-18
|28
|17
|West Ham United
|31
|-19
|27
|18
|AFC Bournemouth
|31
|-21
|27
|19
|Aston Villa
|31
|-23
|27
|20
|Norwich City
|31
|-31
|21
