Frank Lampard getting the best out of Pulisic

Frank Lampard getting the best out of Pulisic
1:41
CHE
4-3-3
MNC
4-3-3
CHE
4-3-3
  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 3Alonso
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 4Christensen
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 19Mount
  • 7Kanté
  • 8Barkley
  • 22Pulisic
  • 18Giroud
  • 10Willian
No. Name
  1 Kepa Arrizabalaga
  2 Antonio Rüdiger
  4 Andreas Christensen
  3 Marcos Alonso
  28 César Azpilicueta
  7 N'Golo Kanté
  19 Mason Mount
  8 Ross Barkley
  18 Olivier Giroud
  22 Christian Pulisic
  10 Willian
Substitutes
  13 Wilfredo Caballero
  11 Pedro
  17 Mateo Kovacic
  15 Kurt Zouma
  5 Jorginho
  12 Ruben Loftus-Cheek
  24 Reece James
  9 Tammy Abraham
  47 Billy Gilmour

Top Scorers

  • Chelsea CHE
    • 9
      Tammy Abraham Forward
      Matches: 26
      Goals: 13
    • 19
      Mason Mount Midfielder
      Matches: 30
      Goals: 6
    • 22
      Christian Pulisic Midfielder
      Matches: 17
      Goals: 6
  • Manchester City MNC
    • 10
      Sergio Agüero Forward
      Matches: 24
      Goals: 16
    • 7
      Raheem Sterling Midfielder
      Matches: 25
      Goals: 12
    • 9
      Gabriel Jesus Forward
      Matches: 26
      Goals: 10

Most Assists

  • Chelsea CHE
    • 10
      Willian Midfielder
      Matches: 29
      Assists: 5
    • 28
      César Azpilicueta Defender
      Matches: 28
      Assists: 5
    • 19
      Mason Mount Midfielder
      Matches: 30
      Assists: 4
  • Manchester City MNC
    • 17
      Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder
      Matches: 28
      Assists: 16
    • 26
      Riyad Mahrez Forward
      Matches: 25
      Assists: 8
    • 20
      Bernardo Silva Midfielder
      Matches: 26
      Assists: 7

Head To Head Record

Last Five Games Date Competition
Manchester City MNC 2-1 Chelsea CHE 23 Nov, 2019 English Premier League
Chelsea CHE 0-0 Manchester City MNC 24 Feb, 2019 English Carabao Cup
Manchester City MNC 6-0 Chelsea CHE 10 Feb, 2019 English Premier League
Chelsea CHE 2-0 Manchester City MNC 8 Dec, 2018 English Premier League
Chelsea CHE 0-2 Manchester City MNC 5 Aug, 2018 English FA Community Shield

English Premier League Team Stats

  • Total Goals

    • CHE 53
    • 76 MNC

  • Goals Against

    • CHE 40
    • 31 MNC

  • Goal Difference

    • CHE 13
    • 45 MNC

  • Assists

    • CHE 37
    • 55 MNC

Game Information

  • VENUE: Stamford Bridge
  • ,
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 31 +49 86
2 Manchester City 30 +45 63
3 Leicester City 31 +30 55
4 Chelsea 30 +13 51
5 Manchester United 31 +17 49
6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 +10 49
7 Tottenham Hotspur 31 +9 45
8 Sheffield United 31 -1 44
9 Arsenal 31 +2 43
10 Crystal Palace 31 -8 42
11 Burnley 31 -10 42
12 Everton 31 -8 41
13 Newcastle United 31 -13 39
14 Southampton 31 -16 37
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 31 -7 33
16 Watford 31 -18 28
17 West Ham United 31 -19 27
18 AFC Bournemouth 31 -21 27
19 Aston Villa 31 -23 27
20 Norwich City 31 -31 21