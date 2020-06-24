  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 7
    • Anthony Martial Goal
Manchester United Logo Manchester United MAN Sheffield United SHU Sheffield United Logo
MAN
4-2-3-1
SHU
3-5-2
MAN
4-2-3-1
  • 1de Gea
  • 23Shaw
  • 5Maguire
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 31Matic
  • 6Pogba
  • 10Rashford
  • 18Fernandes
  • 26Greenwood
  • 9Martial
Game Information

  • VENUE: Old Trafford
  • ,

Match Commentary

8' Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).
8' George Baldock (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
7' Goal! Manchester United 1, Sheffield United 0. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford with a cross.

Match Stats

MAN
SHU

Possession

65% 35%

Shots (on Goal)

2 (1)
1 (0)
MAN SHU
1 Fouls 0
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
1 Corner Kicks 0
0 Saves 0
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 30 +45 83
2 Manchester City 30 +45 63
3 Leicester City 31 +30 55
4 Chelsea 30 +13 51
5 Manchester United 30 +14 46
6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 30 +9 46
7 Tottenham Hotspur 31 +9 45
8 Sheffield United 30 +2 44
9 Crystal Palace 30 -4 42
10 Arsenal 30 0 40
11 Burnley 30 -11 39
12 Everton 30 -9 38
13 Newcastle United 30 -13 38
14 Southampton 30 -14 37
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 31 -7 33
16 Watford 30 -17 28
17 West Ham United 31 -19 27
18 AFC Bournemouth 30 -20 27
19 Aston Villa 30 -23 26
20 Norwich City 30 -30 21