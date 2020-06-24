-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
7
-
Anthony Martial Goal
-
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Matic
- Pogba
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- Greenwood
- Martial
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Anthony Martial 7'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
25 Odion Ighalo
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Moore
- Robinson
- Jagielka
- Basham
- Stevens
- Fleck
- Norwood
- Lundstram
- Baldock
- Mousset
- McGoldrick
|No.
|Name
|
25 Simon Moore
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Lys Mousset
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
10 Billy Sharp
Goals 0
|
26 Jack Rodwell
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Ben Osborn
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
32 Sander Berge
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
Match Commentary
|8'
|Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).
|8'
|George Baldock (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
|7'
|Goal! Manchester United 1, Sheffield United 0. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford with a cross.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MAN
|SHU
|1
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|30
|+45
|83
|2
|Manchester City
|30
|+45
|63
|3
|Leicester City
|31
|+30
|55
|4
|Chelsea
|30
|+13
|51
|5
|Manchester United
|30
|+14
|46
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|30
|+9
|46
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|31
|+9
|45
|8
|Sheffield United
|30
|+2
|44
|9
|Crystal Palace
|30
|-4
|42
|10
|Arsenal
|30
|0
|40
|11
|Burnley
|30
|-11
|39
|12
|Everton
|30
|-9
|38
|13
|Newcastle United
|30
|-13
|38
|14
|Southampton
|30
|-14
|37
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|31
|-7
|33
|16
|Watford
|30
|-17
|28
|17
|West Ham United
|31
|-19
|27
|18
|AFC Bournemouth
|30
|-20
|27
|19
|Aston Villa
|30
|-23
|26
|20
|Norwich City
|30
|-30
|21
Premier League News
Chelsea have not bid for Leverkusen's Havertz, says Lampard
Chelsea have not made any bids for Bayer Leverkusen's Germany international Kai Havertz despite media reports linking the attacking midfielder with
Man City's Aguero set for surgery in Barcelona for knee injury - Guardiola
Sergio Aguero faces a race against time to be fit for the Champions League after Pep Guardiola said he needs surgery to correct his knee injury.
Lampard: No Chelsea bid made for Bayer Leverkusen's Havertz
Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has said he admires Kai Havertz but the club are yet to table any offers for the Bayer Leverkusen forward.
Tottenham's Ndombele tells Mourinho he will never play for him again - sources
Tottenham's Tanguy Ndombele told manager José Mourinho that he never wants to play for him again following a clash earlier, sources told ESPN.
Arsenal handing David Luiz new contract leads to 'Banter FC' trending on Twitter
Arsenal's announcement of four pieces of player contract news on Wednesday did not elicit the positive reaction they must have been hoping for.
Take a first look inside a supporter-less Old Trafford
Manchester United unveil their lifelike digital fans inside the Theatre of Dreams ahead of their first home game.