  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 30
    • Dan Burn Yellow Card
  • 40
    • On: Emiliano Martinez|Off: Bernd Leno
  • 44
    • Aaron Mooy Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
Brighton & Hove Albion Logo Brighton & Hove Albion BHA Arsenal ARS Arsenal Logo
BHA
4-2-3-1
ARS
4-4-2
BHA
4-2-3-1
  • 1Ryan
  • 33Burn
  • 5Dunk
  • 15Webster
  • 21Schelotto
  • 8Bissouma
  • 24Pröpper
  • 18Mooy
  • 11Trossard
  • 13Gross
  • 7Maupay
No. Name
1 Mathew Ryan
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Lewis Dunk
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Adam Webster
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Dan Burn  30'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ezequiel Schelotto
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Leandro Trossard
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Yves Bissouma
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Davy Pröpper
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Neal Maupay
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Aaron Mooy  44'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Pascal Gross
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Game Information

  • VENUE: Amex Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

45'+6' First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Arsenal 0.
45'+5' Foul by Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal).
45'+5' Aaron Mooy (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Match Stats

BHA
ARS

Possession

40% 60%

Shots (on Goal)

3 (1)
5 (1)
BHA ARS
5 Fouls 6
2 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
5 Corner Kicks 2
1 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 29 +45 82
2 Manchester City 29 +40 60
3 Leicester City 30 +30 54
4 Chelsea 29 +12 48
5 Manchester United 30 +14 46
6 Sheffield United 29 +5 44
7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 29 +7 43
8 Tottenham Hotspur 30 +7 42
9 Arsenal 29 +1 40
10 Burnley 29 -6 39
11 Crystal Palace 29 -6 39
12 Everton 29 -9 37
13 Southampton 30 -14 37
14 Newcastle United 29 -16 35
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 29 -8 29
16 Watford 30 -17 28
17 West Ham United 29 -15 27
18 AFC Bournemouth 29 -18 27
19 Aston Villa 29 -22 26
20 Norwich City 30 -30 21