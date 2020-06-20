Brighton & Hove Albion BHA
Arsenal ARS
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
30
-
Dan Burn Yellow Card
-
-
40
-
On: Emiliano Martinez|Off: Bernd Leno
-
-
44
-
Aaron Mooy Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
4-2-3-1
- Ryan
- Burn
- Dunk
- Webster
- Schelotto
- Bissouma
- Pröpper
- Mooy
- Trossard
- Gross
- Maupay
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
15 Adam Webster
Goals 0
|
33 Dan Burn 30'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Davy Pröpper
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Aaron Mooy 44'
Goals 0
|
13 Pascal Gross
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
17 Glenn Murray
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 David Button
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Solly March
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-4-2
- LenoOn: Emiliano Martinez | Off: Bernd Leno
- Kolasinac
- Holding
- Mustafi
- Bellerín
- Saka
- Guendouzi
- Ceballos
- Pépé
- Aubameyang
- Lacazette
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
40' 26 Emiliano Martinez
Saves 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
77 Bukayo Saka
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
10 Mesut Özil
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
49 Zech Medley
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Amex Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+6'
|First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Arsenal 0.
|45'+5'
|Foul by Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal).
|45'+5'
|Aaron Mooy (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Match Stats
BHA
ARS
Possession
40% 60%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (1)
5 (1)
|BHA
|ARS
|5
|Fouls
|6
|2
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|5
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|29
|+45
|82
|2
|Manchester City
|29
|+40
|60
|3
|Leicester City
|30
|+30
|54
|4
|Chelsea
|29
|+12
|48
|5
|Manchester United
|30
|+14
|46
|6
|Sheffield United
|29
|+5
|44
|7
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|29
|+7
|43
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|30
|+7
|42
|9
|Arsenal
|29
|+1
|40
|10
|Burnley
|29
|-6
|39
|11
|Crystal Palace
|29
|-6
|39
|12
|Everton
|29
|-9
|37
|13
|Southampton
|30
|-14
|37
|14
|Newcastle United
|29
|-16
|35
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|29
|-8
|29
|16
|Watford
|30
|-17
|28
|17
|West Ham United
|29
|-15
|27
|18
|AFC Bournemouth
|29
|-18
|27
|19
|Aston Villa
|29
|-22
|26
|20
|Norwich City
|30
|-30
|21
