Manchester City MNC
Burnley BUR
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
22
-
Phil Foden Goal
-
4-3-3
- Ederson
- Zinchenko
- Fernandinho
- Otamendi
- Cancelo
- Silva
- Rodri
- Silva
- Foden
- Agüero
- Mahrez
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
21 David Silva
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden 22'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
33 Scott Carson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Leroy Sané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-4-2
- Pope
- Taylor
- Mee
- Tarkowski
- Lowton
- McNeil
- Cork
- Westwood
- Brownhill
- Vydra
- Rodriguez
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
6 Ben Mee
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Matej Vydra
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
23 Erik Pieters
Goals 0
|
28 Kevin Long
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
34 Jimmy Dunne
Goals 0
|
40 Lukas Jensen
Saves 0
|
37 Bobby Thomas
Goals 0
|
33 Max Thompson
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|22'
|Goal! Manchester City 1, Burnley 0. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva following a corner.
|22'
|Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
|19'
|Foul by Rodrigo (Manchester City).
Match Stats
MNC
BUR
Possession
62% 38%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (1)
0 (0)
|MNC
|BUR
|2
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|30
|+45
|83
|2
|Manchester City
|29
|+40
|60
|3
|Leicester City
|30
|+30
|54
|4
|Chelsea
|30
|+13
|51
|5
|Manchester United
|30
|+14
|46
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|30
|+9
|46
|7
|Sheffield United
|30
|+2
|44
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|30
|+7
|42
|9
|Crystal Palace
|30
|-4
|42
|10
|Arsenal
|30
|0
|40
|11
|Burnley
|29
|-6
|39
|12
|Everton
|30
|-9
|38
|13
|Newcastle United
|30
|-13
|38
|14
|Southampton
|30
|-14
|37
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|30
|-7
|32
|16
|Watford
|30
|-17
|28
|17
|West Ham United
|30
|-17
|27
|18
|AFC Bournemouth
|30
|-20
|27
|19
|Aston Villa
|30
|-23
|26
|20
|Norwich City
|30
|-30
|21
