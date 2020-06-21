Aston Villa AVL
Chelsea CHE
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
4-3-3
- Nyland
- Targett
- Mings
- Hause
- Konsa
- Hourihane
- Douglas Luiz
- McGinn
- Grealish
- Davis
- El-Ghazi
|No.
|Name
|
25 Ørjan Nyland
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
40 Tyrone Mings
Goals 0
|
18 Matt Targett
Goals 0
|
15 Ezri Konsa
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
39 Keinan Davis
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
29 Pepe Reina
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Borja Bastón
Goals 0
|
23 Jota
Goals 0
|
17 Trézéguet
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Arrizabalaga
- Alonso
- Rüdiger
- Christensen
- Azpilicueta
- Mount
- Kanté
- Kovacic
- Loftus-Cheek
- Giroud
- Willian
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
10 Willian
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
11 Pedro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Villa Park
-
,
Match Commentary
|39'
|Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|39'
|Foul by Kortney Hause (Aston Villa).
|38'
|Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
AVL
CHE
Possession
23% 77%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (1)
4 (2)
|AVL
|CHE
|3
|Fouls
|7
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|1
|2
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|29
|+45
|82
|2
|Manchester City
|29
|+40
|60
|3
|Leicester City
|30
|+30
|54
|4
|Chelsea
|29
|+12
|48
|5
|Manchester United
|30
|+14
|46
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|30
|+9
|46
|7
|Sheffield United
|30
|+2
|44
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|30
|+7
|42
|9
|Crystal Palace
|30
|-4
|42
|10
|Arsenal
|30
|0
|40
|11
|Burnley
|29
|-6
|39
|12
|Newcastle United
|30
|-13
|38
|13
|Everton
|29
|-9
|37
|14
|Southampton
|30
|-14
|37
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|30
|-7
|32
|16
|Watford
|30
|-17
|28
|17
|West Ham United
|30
|-17
|27
|18
|AFC Bournemouth
|30
|-20
|27
|19
|Aston Villa
|29
|-22
|26
|20
|Norwich City
|30
|-30
|21
