- Foster
- Masina
- Dawson
- Kabasele
- Kiko
- Hughes
- Capoue
- Pereyra
- Doucouré
- Sarr
- Deeney
|No.
|Name
26 Ben Foster
Saves 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
11 Adam Masina
Goals 0
21 Kiko
Goals 0
Goals 0
19 Will Hughes
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
23 Ismaïla Sarr
Goals 0
|Substitutes
Goals 0
Saves 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
25 José Holebas
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
18 Andre Gray
Goals 0
Goals 0
- Schmeichel
- Chilwell
- Söyüncü
- Evans
- Justin
- Ndidi
- Barnes
- Maddison
- Tielemans
- Albrighton
- Vardy
|No.
|Name
Saves 1
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
|Substitutes
12 Danny Ward
Saves 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
29 Ryan Bennett
Goals 0
Goals 0
17 Ayoze Pérez
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Game Information
VENUE: Vicarage Road
Match Commentary
|36'
|Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Roberto Pereyra.
|35'
|Offside, Leicester City. Youri Tielemans tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
|34'
|Attempt missed. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adam Masina with a cross.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|WAT
|LEI
|3
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|3
|0
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|29
|+45
|82
|2
|Manchester City
|29
|+40
|60
|3
|Leicester City
|29
|+30
|53
|4
|Chelsea
|29
|+12
|48
|5
|Manchester United
|30
|+14
|46
|6
|Sheffield United
|29
|+5
|44
|7
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|29
|+7
|43
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|30
|+7
|42
|9
|Arsenal
|29
|+1
|40
|10
|Burnley
|29
|-6
|39
|11
|Crystal Palace
|29
|-6
|39
|12
|Everton
|29
|-9
|37
|13
|Southampton
|30
|-14
|37
|14
|Newcastle United
|29
|-16
|35
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|29
|-8
|29
|16
|West Ham United
|29
|-15
|27
|17
|Watford
|29
|-17
|27
|18
|AFC Bournemouth
|29
|-18
|27
|19
|Aston Villa
|29
|-22
|26
|20
|Norwich City
|30
|-30
|21
