  • KO
    • Kickoff
Watford Logo Watford WAT Leicester City LEI Leicester City Logo
Tap an icon to see more
WAT
4-2-3-1
LEI
4-1-4-1
WAT
4-2-3-1
  • 26Foster
  • 11Masina
  • 4Dawson
  • 27Kabasele
  • 21Kiko
  • 19Hughes
  • 29Capoue
  • 37Pereyra
  • 16Doucouré
  • 23Sarr
  • 9Deeney
No. Name
26 Ben Foster
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Craig Dawson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Christian Kabasele
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Adam Masina
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Kiko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Abdoulaye Doucouré
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Will Hughes
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Étienne Capoue
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Troy Deeney
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
37 Roberto Pereyra
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Ismaïla Sarr
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
6 Adrian Mariappa
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Heurelho Gomes
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Craig Cathcart
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Tom Cleverley
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 José Holebas
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Danny Welbeck
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Nathaniel Chalobah
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Andre Gray
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Ignacio Pussetto
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Vicarage Road
  • ,

Match Commentary

36' Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Roberto Pereyra.
35' Offside, Leicester City. Youri Tielemans tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
34' Attempt missed. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adam Masina with a cross.

Match Stats

WAT
LEI

Possession

32% 68%

Shots (on Goal)

2 (0)
6 (0)
WAT LEI
3 Fouls 3
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
1 Corner Kicks 3
0 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 29 +45 82
2 Manchester City 29 +40 60
3 Leicester City 29 +30 53
4 Chelsea 29 +12 48
5 Manchester United 30 +14 46
6 Sheffield United 29 +5 44
7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 29 +7 43
8 Tottenham Hotspur 30 +7 42
9 Arsenal 29 +1 40
10 Burnley 29 -6 39
11 Crystal Palace 29 -6 39
12 Everton 29 -9 37
13 Southampton 30 -14 37
14 Newcastle United 29 -16 35
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 29 -8 29
16 West Ham United 29 -15 27
17 Watford 29 -17 27
18 AFC Bournemouth 29 -18 27
19 Aston Villa 29 -22 26
20 Norwich City 30 -30 21