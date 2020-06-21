Everton EVE
Liverpool LIV
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
20
-
James Milner Yellow Card
-
-
40
-
Michael Keane Yellow Card
-
-
43
-
On: Joe Gomez|Off: James Milner
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
45
-
On: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain|Off: Takumi Minamino
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-4-2
- Pickford
- Digne
- Keane
- Holgate
- Coleman
- Gordon
- Gomes
- Davies
- Iwobi
- Richarlison
- Calvert-Lewin
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
5 Michael Keane 40'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Lucas Digne
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 André Gomes
Goals 0
|
26 Tom Davies
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Alex Iwobi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Cuco Martina
Goals 0
|
20 Bernard
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Moise Kean
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Alisson
- MilnerOn: Joe Gomez | Off: James Milner
- van Dijk
- Matip
- Alexander-Arnold
- Keita
- Fabinho
- Henderson
- Mané
- Firmino
- MinaminoOn: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain | Off: Takumi Minamino
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
7 James Milner 20'
Goals 0
43' 12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 15 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Goodison Park
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'
|Substitution, Liverpool. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Takumi Minamino.
|45'
|Second Half begins Everton 0, Liverpool 0.
|45'+3'
|First Half ends, Everton 0, Liverpool 0.
Match Stats
EVE
LIV
Possession
34% 66%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (1)
5 (1)
|EVE
|LIV
|8
|Fouls
|7
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|29
|+45
|82
|2
|Manchester City
|29
|+40
|60
|3
|Leicester City
|30
|+30
|54
|4
|Chelsea
|30
|+13
|51
|5
|Manchester United
|30
|+14
|46
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|30
|+9
|46
|7
|Sheffield United
|30
|+2
|44
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|30
|+7
|42
|9
|Crystal Palace
|30
|-4
|42
|10
|Arsenal
|30
|0
|40
|11
|Burnley
|29
|-6
|39
|12
|Newcastle United
|30
|-13
|38
|13
|Everton
|29
|-9
|37
|14
|Southampton
|30
|-14
|37
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|30
|-7
|32
|16
|Watford
|30
|-17
|28
|17
|West Ham United
|30
|-17
|27
|18
|AFC Bournemouth
|30
|-20
|27
|19
|Aston Villa
|30
|-23
|26
|20
|Norwich City
|30
|-30
|21
Premier League News
Olley: goals crucial to Pulisic's Chelsea future
James Olley explains why Christian Pulisic needs to find the back of the net more often for Chelsea.
Chelsea stun Villa in second half comeback
Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud inspire a 2-1 comeback victory for Chelsea at Aston Villa.
Azpilicueta 8/10, Pulisic 7/10 as Chelsea beat Villa, solidify their hold on fourth
Cesar Azpilicueta assisted on both goals and Christian Pulisic scored as a substitute, as Chelsea turned around a 1-0 deficit at Villa Park.
Chris Wilder 'sick and tired' of Sheffield United UCL talk
Chris Wilder doesn't want to hear about Sheffield United's push for Europe after two "bang-average" results.
Pulisic, Giroud help Chelsea see off Aston Villa challenge
Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud both found the net as a costly two minutes saw Chelsea overturn a 1-0 deficit to beat Aston Villa 2-1.
Newcastle put three past 10-man Sheffield United
A red card early in the second half proves decisive as Newcastle score three second half goals.