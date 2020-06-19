Tottenham Hotspur TOT
Manchester United MAN
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
27
-
Steven Bergwijn Goal
-
4-2-3-1
- Lloris
- Davies
- Dier
- Sánchez
- Aurier
- Winks
- Sissoko
- Heung-Min
- Lamela
- Bergwijn
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
24 Serge Aurier
Goals 0
|
11 Erik Lamela
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
|
23 Steven Bergwijn 27'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Oliver Skipp
Goals 0
|
53 Harvey White
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- McTominay
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- James
- Martial
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
25 Odion Ighalo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|40'
|Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
|40'
|Foul by Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur).
|38'
|Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Match Stats
TOT
MAN
Possession
38% 62%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (3)
3 (3)
|TOT
|MAN
|9
|Fouls
|7
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|3
|4
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|29
|+45
|82
|2
|Manchester City
|29
|+40
|60
|3
|Leicester City
|29
|+30
|53
|4
|Chelsea
|29
|+12
|48
|5
|Manchester United
|29
|+14
|45
|6
|Sheffield United
|29
|+5
|44
|7
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|29
|+7
|43
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|29
|+7
|41
|9
|Arsenal
|29
|+1
|40
|10
|Burnley
|29
|-6
|39
|11
|Crystal Palace
|29
|-6
|39
|12
|Everton
|29
|-9
|37
|13
|Southampton
|30
|-14
|37
|14
|Newcastle United
|29
|-16
|35
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|29
|-8
|29
|16
|West Ham United
|29
|-15
|27
|17
|Watford
|29
|-17
|27
|18
|AFC Bournemouth
|29
|-18
|27
|19
|Aston Villa
|29
|-22
|26
|20
|Norwich City
|30
|-30
|21
