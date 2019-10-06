Ansu Fati 'capable of changing the rhythm' of Barca attack
- Vaclík
- Reguilón
- Diego Carlos
- Koundé
- Navas
- Torres
- Fernando
- Jordán
- El Haddadi
- de Jong
- Ocampos
|No.
|Name
|
20 Diego Carlos
|
12 Jules Koundé
|
16 Jesús Navas
|
25 Fernando
|
24 Joan Jordán
|
19 Luuk de Jong
|Substitutes
|
10 Éver Banega
|
14 Suso
|
13 Bono
|
26 José Mena
- ter Stegen
- Alba
- Lenglet
- Piqué
- Semedo
- Rakitic
- Busquets
- Vidal
- Braithwaite
- Suárez
- Messi
|No.
|Name
|
18 Jordi Alba
|
22 Arturo Vidal
|
10 Lionel Messi
|Substitutes
|
13 Neto
|
8 Arthur
|
42 Monchu
|
24 Júnior Firpo
|
28 Ricard Puig
|
30 Alex Collado
|
26 Iñaki Peña
|
38 Kike Saverio
|
31 Ansu Fati
Top Scorers
-
-
Lucas Ocampos Forward
Matches: 24
Goals: 11
-
Luuk de Jong Forward
Matches: 26
Goals: 6
-
Franco Vázquez Midfielder
Matches: 24
Goals: 3
-
-
-
Lionel Messi Forward
Matches: 24
Goals: 21
-
Luis Suárez Forward
Matches: 19
Goals: 11
-
Antoine Griezmann Forward
Matches: 28
Goals: 8
-
Most Assists
-
-
Éver Banega Midfielder
Matches: 25
Assists: 6
-
Jesús Navas Midfielder
Matches: 29
Assists: 4
-
Sergio Reguilón Defender
Matches: 24
Assists: 4
-
-
-
Lionel Messi Forward
Matches: 24
Assists: 14
-
Luis Suárez Forward
Matches: 19
Assists: 8
-
Antoine Griezmann Forward
Matches: 28
Assists: 4
-
Head To Head Record
|Last Five Games
|Date
|Competition
|Barcelona BAR
|4-0
|Sevilla FC SEV
|6 Oct, 2019
|Spanish Primera División
|Sevilla FC SEV
|2-4
|Barcelona BAR
|23 Feb, 2019
|Spanish Primera División
|Barcelona BAR
|6-1
|Sevilla FC SEV
|30 Jan, 2019
|Spanish Copa del Rey
|Sevilla FC SEV
|2-0
|Barcelona BAR
|23 Jan, 2019
|Spanish Copa del Rey
|Barcelona BAR
|4-2
|Sevilla FC SEV
|20 Oct, 2018
|Spanish Primera División
Spanish Primera División Team Stats
-
Total Goals
- SEV 42
- 69 BAR
-
Goals Against
- SEV 30
- 31 BAR
-
Goal Difference
- SEV 12
- 38 BAR
-
Assists
- SEV 31
- 53 BAR
Game Information
-
VENUE: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán
-
,
Spanish Primera División Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Barcelona
|29
|+38
|64
|2
|Real Madrid
|29
|+35
|62
|3
|Sevilla FC
|29
|+12
|51
|4
|Atletico Madrid
|29
|+15
|49
|5
|Getafe
|29
|+11
|47
|6
|Real Sociedad
|29
|+10
|47
|7
|Villarreal
|30
|+9
|47
|8
|Valencia
|29
|-4
|43
|9
|Granada
|30
|+1
|42
|10
|Athletic Bilbao
|29
|+6
|39
|11
|Levante
|29
|-8
|35
|12
|Alavés
|29
|-8
|35
|13
|Osasuna
|29
|-9
|35
|14
|Real Betis
|29
|-7
|34
|15
|Real Valladolid
|29
|-9
|33
|16
|Eibar
|29
|-16
|28
|17
|Celta Vigo
|29
|-13
|27
|18
|Mallorca
|30
|-21
|26
|19
|Espanyol
|29
|-21
|24
|20
|Leganes
|30
|-21
|24
