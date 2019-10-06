Ansu Fati 'capable of changing the rhythm' of Barca attack

Ansu Fati 'capable of changing the rhythm' of Barca attack
SEV
4-3-3
BAR
4-3-3
SEV
4-3-3
  • 1Vaclík
  • 23Reguilón
  • 20Diego Carlos
  • 12Koundé
  • 16Navas
  • 21Torres
  • 25Fernando
  • 24Jordán
  • 11El Haddadi
  • 19de Jong
  • 5Ocampos
No. Name
  1 Tomás Vaclík
  20 Diego Carlos
  12 Jules Koundé
  23 Sergio Reguilón
  16 Jesús Navas
  25 Fernando
  21 Óliver Torres
  24 Joan Jordán
  19 Luuk de Jong
  11 Munir El Haddadi
  5 Lucas Ocampos
Substitutes
  10 Éver Banega
  22 Franco Vázquez
  3 Sergi Gómez
  18 Sergio Escudero
  17 Nemanja Gudelj
  14 Suso
  13 Bono
  7 Rony Lopes
  15 Youssef En-Nesyri
  26 José Mena
  36 Genaro Rodriguez
  40 Pablo Pérez Rico

Top Scorers

  • Sevilla FC SEV
    • 5
      Lucas Ocampos Forward
      Matches: 24
      Goals: 11
    • 19
      Luuk de Jong Forward
      Matches: 26
      Goals: 6
    • 22
      Franco Vázquez Midfielder
      Matches: 24
      Goals: 3
  • Barcelona BAR
    • 10
      Lionel Messi Forward
      Matches: 24
      Goals: 21
    • 9
      Luis Suárez Forward
      Matches: 19
      Goals: 11
    • 17
      Antoine Griezmann Forward
      Matches: 28
      Goals: 8

Most Assists

  • Sevilla FC SEV
    • 10
      Éver Banega Midfielder
      Matches: 25
      Assists: 6
    • 16
      Jesús Navas Midfielder
      Matches: 29
      Assists: 4
    • 23
      Sergio Reguilón Defender
      Matches: 24
      Assists: 4
  • Barcelona BAR
    • 10
      Lionel Messi Forward
      Matches: 24
      Assists: 14
    • 9
      Luis Suárez Forward
      Matches: 19
      Assists: 8
    • 17
      Antoine Griezmann Forward
      Matches: 28
      Assists: 4

Head To Head Record

Last Five Games Date Competition
Barcelona BAR 4-0 Sevilla FC SEV 6 Oct, 2019 Spanish Primera División
Sevilla FC SEV 2-4 Barcelona BAR 23 Feb, 2019 Spanish Primera División
Barcelona BAR 6-1 Sevilla FC SEV 30 Jan, 2019 Spanish Copa del Rey
Sevilla FC SEV 2-0 Barcelona BAR 23 Jan, 2019 Spanish Copa del Rey
Barcelona BAR 4-2 Sevilla FC SEV 20 Oct, 2018 Spanish Primera División

Spanish Primera División Team Stats

  • Total Goals

    • SEV 42
    • 69 BAR

  • Goals Against

    • SEV 30
    • 31 BAR

  • Goal Difference

    • SEV 12
    • 38 BAR

  • Assists

    • SEV 31
    • 53 BAR

Game Information

  • VENUE: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán
  • ,
Spanish Primera División Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Barcelona 29 +38 64
2 Real Madrid 29 +35 62
3 Sevilla FC 29 +12 51
4 Atletico Madrid 29 +15 49
5 Getafe 29 +11 47
6 Real Sociedad 29 +10 47
7 Villarreal 30 +9 47
8 Valencia 29 -4 43
9 Granada 30 +1 42
10 Athletic Bilbao 29 +6 39
11 Levante 29 -8 35
12 Alavés 29 -8 35
13 Osasuna 29 -9 35
14 Real Betis 29 -7 34
15 Real Valladolid 29 -9 33
16 Eibar 29 -16 28
17 Celta Vigo 29 -13 27
18 Mallorca 30 -21 26
19 Espanyol 29 -21 24
20 Leganes 30 -21 24