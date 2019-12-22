JUV
4-3-3
LAZ
3-1-4-2
JUV
4-3-3
  • 1Szczesny
  • 12Sandro
  • 19Bonucci
  • 4de Ligt
  • 16Cuadrado
  • 25Rabiot
  • 30Bentancur
  • 8Ramsey
  • 10Dybala
  • 7Ronaldo
  • 11Costa
No. Name
  1 Wojciech Szczesny
  19 Leonardo Bonucci
  4 Matthijs de Ligt
  12 Alex Sandro
  16 Juan Cuadrado
  30 Rodrigo Bentancur
  25 Adrien Rabiot
  8 Aaron Ramsey
  7 Cristiano Ronaldo
  10 Paulo Dybala
  11 Douglas Costa
Substitutes
  77 Gianluigi Buffon
  21 Gonzalo Higuaín
  14 Blaise Matuidi
  5 Miralem Pjanic
  31 Carlo Pinsoglio
  13 Danilo
  24 Daniele Rugani
  46 Luca Zanimacchia
  38 Simone Muratore
  35 Marco Olivieri
  42 Wesley
  28 Merih Demiral

Top Scorers

  • Juventus JUV
    • 7
      Cristiano Ronaldo Forward
      Matches: 29
      Goals: 28
    • 10
      Paulo Dybala Forward
      Matches: 30
      Goals: 11
    • 21
      Gonzalo Higuaín Forward
      Matches: 29
      Goals: 7
  • Lazio LAZ
    • 17
      Ciro Immobile Forward
      Matches: 32
      Goals: 29
    • 20
      Felipe Caicedo Forward
      Matches: 27
      Goals: 9
    • 11
      Joaquín Correa Midfielder
      Matches: 26
      Goals: 7

Most Assists

  • Juventus JUV
    • 30
      Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder
      Matches: 26
      Assists: 7
    • 10
      Paulo Dybala Forward
      Matches: 30
      Assists: 5
    • 16
      Juan Cuadrado Midfielder
      Matches: 29
      Assists: 5
  • Lazio LAZ
    • 10
      Luis Alberto Midfielder
      Matches: 32
      Assists: 14
    • 17
      Ciro Immobile Forward
      Matches: 32
      Assists: 8
    • 21
      Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Midfielder
      Matches: 32
      Assists: 4

Head To Head Record

Last Five Games Date Competition
Juventus JUV 1-3 Lazio LAZ 22 Dec, 2019 Italian Supercoppa
Lazio LAZ 3-1 Juventus JUV 7 Dec, 2019 Italian Serie A
Lazio LAZ 1-2 Juventus JUV 27 Jan, 2019 Italian Serie A
Juventus JUV 2-0 Lazio LAZ 25 Aug, 2018 Italian Serie A
Lazio LAZ 0-1 Juventus JUV 3 Mar, 2018 Italian Serie A

Italian Serie A Team Stats

  • Total Goals

    • JUV 70
    • 68 LAZ

  • Goals Against

    • JUV 35
    • 35 LAZ

  • Goal Difference

    • JUV 35
    • 33 LAZ

  • Assists

    • JUV 44
    • 40 LAZ

Game Information

  • VENUE: Allianz Stadium
  • ,
    COVERAGE: ESPN+
