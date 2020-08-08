Barcelona BAR
Napoli NAP
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
10
-
Clément Lenglet Goal - Header
-
-
23
-
Lionel Messi Goal
-
-
45+1
-
Luis Suárez Penalty - Scored
-
-
45+5
-
Lorenzo Insigne Penalty - Scored
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
45
-
On: Stanislav Lobotka|Off: Diego Demme
-
4-3-3
- ter Stegen
- Alba
- Lenglet
- Piqué
- Semedo
- de Jong
- Rakitic
- Roberto
- Griezmann
- Suárez
- Messi
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
15 Clément Lenglet 10'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
18 Jordi Alba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Luis Suárez 45'+1'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
10 Lionel Messi 23'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
13 Neto
Saves 0
|
46 Ludovit Reis
Goals 0
|
42 Monchu
Goals 0
|
24 Júnior Firpo
Goals 0
|
28 Ricard Puig
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Iñaki Peña
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
31 Ansu Fati
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Ospina
- Mário Rui
- Koulibaly
- Manolas
- Di Lorenzo
- Zielinski
- DemmeOn: Stanislav Lobotka | Off: Diego Demme
- Ruiz
- Insigne
- Mertens
- Callejón
|No.
|Name
|
25 David Ospina
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 68 Stanislav Lobotka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Lorenzo Insigne 45'+5'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Allan
Goals 0
|
23 Elseid Hysaj
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
12 Eljif Elmas
Goals 0
Game Information
-
,
Match Commentary
|53'
|Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|53'
|Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).
|53'
|Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Match Stats
BAR
NAP
Possession
50% 50%
Shots (on Goal)
7 (4)
9 (2)
|BAR
|NAP
|6
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|3
|2
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|1
