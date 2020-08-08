  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 10
    • Clément Lenglet Goal - Header
  • 23
    • Lionel Messi Goal
  • 45+1
    • Luis Suárez Penalty - Scored
  • 45+5
    • Lorenzo Insigne Penalty - Scored
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 45
    • On: Stanislav Lobotka|Off: Diego Demme
Barcelona Logo Barcelona BAR Napoli NAP Napoli Logo
BAR
4-3-3
NAP
4-3-3
BAR
4-3-3
  • 1ter Stegen
  • 18Alba
  • 15Lenglet
  • 3Piqué
  • 2Semedo
  • 21de Jong
  • 4Rakitic
  • 20Roberto
  • 17Griezmann
  • 9Suárez
  • 10Messi
No. Name
1 Marc-André ter Stegen
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Clément Lenglet  10'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Gerard Piqué
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Jordi Alba
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Nélson Semedo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Ivan Rakitic
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Frenkie de Jong
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Sergi Roberto
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Luis Suárez  45'+1'
Goals 1
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Antoine Griezmann
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Lionel Messi  23'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
Game Information

  • ,

Match Commentary

53' Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53' Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).
53' Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Match Stats

BAR
NAP

Possession

50% 50%

Shots (on Goal)

7 (4)
9 (2)
BAR NAP
6 Fouls 5
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 3
2 Corner Kicks 2
1 Saves 1
