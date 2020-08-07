Juventus JUV
Lyon LYON
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
12
-
Memphis Depay Penalty - Scored
-
-
19
-
Houssem Aouar Yellow Card
-
-
31
-
Juan Cuadrado Yellow Card
-
-
38
-
Léo Dubois Yellow Card
-
-
42
-
Memphis Depay Yellow Card
-
-
43
-
Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty - Scored
-
-
44
-
Rodrigo Bentancur Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
4-4-2
- Szczesny
- Sandro
- Bonucci
- de Ligt
- Cuadrado
- Rabiot
- Pjanic
- Bentancur
- Bernardeschi
- Ronaldo
- Higuaín
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Alex Sandro
Goals 0
|
16 Juan Cuadrado 31'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Rodrigo Bentancur 44'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Cristiano Ronaldo 43'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
10 Paulo Dybala
Goals 0
|
13 Danilo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
3-5-2
- Lopes
- Marçal
- Marcelo
- Denayer
- Cornet
- Aouar
- Bruno Guimarães
- Caqueret
- Dubois
- Ekambi
- Depay
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
6 Marcelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Houssem Aouar 19'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Léo Dubois 38'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Memphis Depay 12' 42'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
4 Rafael
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Kenny Tete
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
31 Melvin Bard
Goals 0
|
22 Jean Lucas
Goals 0
|
36 Rayan Cherki
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+5'
|First Half ends, Juventus 1, Lyon 1.
|45'+4'
|Offside, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
|45'
|Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
JUV
LYON
Possession
57% 43%
Shots (on Goal)
8 (5)
2 (1)
|JUV
|LYON
|4
|Fouls
|9
|2
|Yellow Cards
|3
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|5
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|3
Data is currently unavailable.
