  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 12
    • Memphis Depay Penalty - Scored
  • 19
    • Houssem Aouar Yellow Card
  • 31
    • Juan Cuadrado Yellow Card
  • 38
    • Léo Dubois Yellow Card
  • 42
    • Memphis Depay Yellow Card
  • 43
    • Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty - Scored
  • 44
    • Rodrigo Bentancur Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
Juventus Logo Juventus JUV Lyon LYON Lyon Logo
JUV
4-4-2
LYON
3-5-2
JUV
4-4-2
  • 1Szczesny
  • 12Sandro
  • 19Bonucci
  • 4de Ligt
  • 16Cuadrado
  • 25Rabiot
  • 5Pjanic
  • 30Bentancur
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 7Ronaldo
  • 21Higuaín
No. Name
1 Wojciech Szczesny
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Leonardo Bonucci
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Matthijs de Ligt
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Alex Sandro
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Juan Cuadrado  31'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Miralem Pjanic
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Rodrigo Bentancur  44'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Adrien Rabiot
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Federico Bernardeschi
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Cristiano Ronaldo  43'
Goals 1
  • Shots 4
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 3
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Gonzalo Higuaín
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
77 Gianluigi Buffon
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Giorgio Chiellini
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Blaise Matuidi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Aaron Ramsey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
31 Carlo Pinsoglio
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Paulo Dybala
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Danilo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Daniele Rugani
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
38 Simone Muratore
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Marco Olivieri
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Merih Demiral
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • ,

Match Commentary

45'+5' First Half ends, Juventus 1, Lyon 1.
45'+4' Offside, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
45' Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match Stats

JUV
LYON

Possession

57% 43%

Shots (on Goal)

8 (5)
2 (1)
JUV LYON
4 Fouls 9
2 Yellow Cards 3
0 Red Cards 0
5 Offsides 1
1 Corner Kicks 2
0 Saves 3
