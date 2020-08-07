Manchester City MNC
Real Madrid MAD
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
9
-
Raheem Sterling Goal
-
-
28
-
Karim Benzema Goal - Header
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-3-3
- Ederson
- Cancelo
- Laporte
- Fernandinho
- Walker
- Gündogan
- Rodri
- De Bruyne
- Jesus
- Foden
- Sterling
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Raheem Sterling 9'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
21 David Silva
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
50 Eric García
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
69 Tommy Doyle
Goals 0
|
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Courtois
- Mendy
- Éder Militão
- Varane
- Carvajal
- Kroos
- Casemiro
- Modric
- Hazard
- Benzema
- Rodrygo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Luka Modric
Goals 0
|
9 Karim Benzema 28'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
27 Rodrygo
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Marcelo
Goals 0
|
22 Isco
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
6 Nacho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Luka Jovic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Brahim Díaz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Diego Altube
Saves 0
Game Information
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Manchester City 1, Real Madrid 1.
|45'
|Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.
|44'
|Offside, Real Madrid. Rodrygo tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Match Stats
MNC
MAD
Possession
56% 44%
Shots (on Goal)
8 (2)
4 (3)
|MNC
|MAD
|5
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|3
|2
|Corner Kicks
|2
|2
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
