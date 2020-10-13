-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
16
-
Nicolás Tagliafico Yellow Card
-
-
24
-
Marcelo Moreno Goal - Header
-
-
38
-
Gabriel Valverde Yellow Card
-
-
45
-
Lautaro Martínez Goal
-
-
45
-
On: Antonio Bustamante|Off: Carlos Saucedo
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Lampe
- Segredo
- Valverde
- Carrasco
- Torres
- Cardozo
- Wayar
- Castro
- Chumacero
- SaucedoOn: Antonio Bustamante | Off: Carlos Saucedo
- Moreno
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
2 Gabriel Valverde 38'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Saúl Torres
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Raúl Castro
Goals 0
|
10 Rudy Cardozo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 17 Antonio Bustamante
Goals 0
|
9 Marcelo Moreno 24'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
13 Carlos Añez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
- Armani
- Tagliafico
- Otamendi
- Martínez
- Montiel
- Palacios
- Paredes
- De Paul
- Ocampos
- Martínez
- Messi
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Nicolás Tagliafico 16'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Lautaro Martínez 45'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
10 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
13 Lucas Alario
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Estadio Hernando Siles
-
,
Match Commentary
|49'
|Rudy Cardozo (Bolivia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
|49'
|Foul by Rodrigo de Paul (Argentina).
|46'
|Hand ball by Gonzalo Montiel (Argentina).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|BOL
|ARG
|8
|Fouls
|6
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|4
|0
|Saves
|1
FIFA World Cup Qualifying - CONMEBOL Standings
