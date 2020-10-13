-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
6
-
André Carrillo Goal
-
- Gallese
- Trauco
- Abram
- Zambrano
- Advíncula
- Tapia
- Gonzáles
- Yotún
- Aquino
- Carrillo
- Farfan
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Renato Tapia
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Pedro Aquino
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 André Carrillo 6'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Sergio Peña
Goals 0
|
22 Marcos López
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Weverton
- Renan Lodi
- Silva
- Marquinhos
- Danilo
- Douglas Luiz
- Casemiro
- Coutinho
- Neymar
- Firmino
- Richarlison
|No.
|Name
|
12 Weverton
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
2 Danilo
Goals 0
|
5 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Neymar
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
23 Santos
Saves 0
|
17 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
1 Ederson
Saves 0
|
15 Felipe
Goals 0
|
14 Rodrigo Caio
Goals 0
|
19 Everton
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Rodrygo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Estadio Nacional de Lima
-
,
Match Commentary
|6'
|Goal! Peru 1, Brazil 0. André Carrillo (Peru) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
|4'
|Marquinhos (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|4'
|Foul by Jefferson Farfán (Peru).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|PER
|BRA
|2
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
FIFA World Cup Qualifying - CONMEBOL Standings
