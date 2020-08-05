Manchester United MAN
LASK Linz LAS
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-2-3-1
- Romero
- Williams
- Maguire
- Bailly
- Fosu-Mensah
- Fred
- McTominay
- James
- Lingard
- Mata
- Ighalo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Odion Ighalo
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Lee Grant
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
44 Tahith Chong
Goals 0
|
37 James Garner
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
71 Teden Mengi
Goals 0
3-4-3
- Schlager
- Andrade
- Trauner
- Wiesinger
- Renner
- Michorl
- Holland
- Ranftl
- Balic
- Raguz
- Frieser
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Marko Raguz
Goals 0
|
14 Husein Balic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Tobias Lawal
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
Match Commentary
|6'
|Husein Balic (LASK) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|6'
|Foul by Scott McTominay (Manchester United).
|6'
|Foul by Dominik Frieser (LASK).
Match Stats
MAN
LAS
Possession
60% 40%
Shots (on Goal)
1 (0)
1 (0)
|MAN
|LAS
|2
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
