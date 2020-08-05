-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
13
-
Jeremy Ebobisse Goal - Header
-
-
38
-
Kai Wagner Yellow Card
-
-
45+2
-
Sergio Santos Penalty - Missed
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Philadelphia Union 0, Portland Timbers 1.
-
Game Highlights
Sergio Santos skies penalty, Union waste chance to equalize
Ebobisse beats Blake to put Timbers in front
- Blake
- Wagner
- McKenzie
- Elliott
- Gaddis
- Monteiro
- Martínez
- Bedoya
- Aaronson
- Santos
- Przybylko
|No.
|Name
|
18 Andre Blake
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Kai Wagner 38'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Bendik
Goals 0
|
25 Ilsinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Matej Oravec
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
32 Matthew Real
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Cole Turner
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Clark
- Villafaña
- Zuparic
- Mabiala
- Duvall
- Williamson
- Chara
- Blanco
- Valeri
- Loría
- Ebobisse
|No.
|Name
|
12 Steve Clark
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Chris Duvall
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Diego Chara
Goals 0
|
17 Jeremy Ebobisse 13'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
44 Marvin Loría
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
25 Bill Tuiloma
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
32 Marco Farfan
Goals 0
|
98 Blake Bodily
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
-
,
Match Commentary
|47'
|Hand ball by Sergio Santos (Philadelphia Union).
|46'
|Foul by Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union).
|46'
|Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|PHI
|POR
|8
|Fouls
|3
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|3
|2
|Saves
|3
