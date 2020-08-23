-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
25
-
On: Niklas Süle|Off: Jérôme Boateng
-
-
28
-
Alphonso Davies Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Navas
- Bernat
- Kimpembe
- Silva
- Kehrer
- Paredes
- Marquinhos
- Herrera
- Mbappé
- Neymar
- Di María
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Juan Bernat
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Neymar
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
22 Abdou Diallo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Mauro Icardi
Goals 0
|
16 Sergio Rico
Saves 0
|
30 Marcin Bulka
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
31 Colin Dagba
Goals 0
- Neuer
- Davies
- Alaba
- BoatengOn: Niklas Süle | Off: Jérôme Boateng
- Kimmich
- Thiago
- Goretzka
- Coman
- Müller
- Gnabry
- Lewandowski
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
27 David Alaba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
25' 4 Niklas Süle
Goals 0
|
19 Alphonso Davies 28'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Thiago
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Serge Gnabry
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
14 Ivan Perisic
Goals 0
|
26 Sven Ulreich
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Estádio da Luz
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, FC Bayern München 0.
|45'
|Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ander Herrera.
|45'
|Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|PSG
|MUN
|8
|Fouls
|9
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|2
