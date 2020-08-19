Lyon LYON
Bayern Munich MUN
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
18
-
Serge Gnabry Goal
-
-
33
-
Serge Gnabry Goal
-
-
35
-
Marcelo Yellow Card
-
-
42
-
Fernando Marçal Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
3-5-2
- Lopes
- Marçal
- Marcelo
- Denayer
- Cornet
- Aouar
- Bruno Guimarães
- Caqueret
- Dubois
- Depay
- Ekambi
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
6 Marcelo 35'
Goals 0
|
20 Fernando Marçal 42'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Léo Dubois
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
4 Rafael
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Kenny Tete
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
31 Melvin Bard
Goals 0
|
22 Jean Lucas
Goals 0
|
36 Rayan Cherki
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Neuer
- Davies
- Alaba
- Boateng
- Kimmich
- Goretzka
- Thiago
- Perisic
- Müller
- Gnabry
- Lewandowski
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
27 David Alaba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Thiago
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Ivan Perisic
Goals 0
|
22 Serge Gnabry 18' 33'
Goals 2
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
26 Sven Ulreich
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Estádio José Alvalade
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+1'
|First Half ends, Lyon 0, FC Bayern München 2.
|43'
|Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marçal.
|43'
|Attempt blocked. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Match Stats
LYON
MUN
Possession
30% 70%
Shots (on Goal)
4 (0)
12 (6)
|LYON
|MUN
|5
|Fouls
|5
|2
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|4
|4
|Saves
|0
