First Half begins.
Marquinhos Goal - Header
- Gulácsi
- Angeliño
- Klostermann
- Upamecano
- Mukiele
- Kampl
- Nkunku
- Olmo
- Sabitzer
- Laimer
- Poulsen
- Sergio Rico
- Bernat
- Kimpembe
- Silva
- Kehrer
- Paredes
- Marquinhos
- Herrera
- Neymar
- Mbappé
- Di María
Game Information
VENUE: Estádio da Luz
,
Match Commentary
|34'
|Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
|34'
|Foul by Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig).
|33'
|Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|LEI
|PSG
|13
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|4
|1
|Saves
|1
