-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
26
-
Mario Pasalic Goal
-
-
37
-
Berat Djimsiti Yellow Card
-
-
45+1
-
Remo Freuler Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
50
-
Marten de Roon Yellow Card
-
-
53
-
Duván Zapata Yellow Card
-
-
54
-
Juan Bernat Yellow Card
-
-
57
-
Ander Herrera Yellow Card
-
- Sportiello
- Djimsiti
- Caldara
- Tolói
- Gosens
- Freuler
- de Roon
- Hateboer
- Gómez
- Zapata
- Pasalic
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
19 Berat Djimsiti 37'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Remo Freuler 45'+1'
Goals 0
|
15 Marten de Roon 50'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
91 Duván Zapata 53'
Goals 0
|
88 Mario Pasalic 26'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
- Navas
- Bernat
- Kimpembe
- Silva
- Kehrer
- Gueye
- Marquinhos
- Herrera
- Sarabia
- Neymar
- Icardi
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Juan Bernat 54'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Ander Herrera 57'
Goals 0
|
10 Neymar
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Mauro Icardi
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
22 Abdou Diallo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Sergio Rico
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Marcin Bulka
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
36 Loïc Mbe Soh
Goals 0
|
31 Colin Dagba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
,
Match Commentary
|58'
|Attempt missed. Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta) left footed shot from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
|57'
|Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
|57'
|Foul by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ATA
|PSG
|19
|Fouls
|9
|4
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|4
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|3
