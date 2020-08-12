  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 26
    • Mario Pasalic Goal
  • 37
    • Berat Djimsiti Yellow Card
  • 45+1
    • Remo Freuler Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 50
    • Marten de Roon Yellow Card
  • 53
    • Duván Zapata Yellow Card
  • 54
    • Juan Bernat Yellow Card
  • 57
    • Ander Herrera Yellow Card
Atalanta Logo Atalanta ATA Paris Saint-Germain PSG Paris Saint-Germain Logo
  • 57Sportiello
  • 19Djimsiti
  • 3Caldara
  • 2Tolói
  • 8Gosens
  • 11Freuler
  • 15de Roon
  • 33Hateboer
  • 10Gómez
  • 91Zapata
  • 88Pasalic
57 Marco Sportiello
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Mattia Caldara
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Berat Djimsiti  37'
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Rafael Tolói
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Remo Freuler  45'+1'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 5
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Marten de Roon  50'
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 4
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Alejandro Gómez
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 4 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Robin Gosens
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Hans Hateboer
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
91 Duván Zapata  53'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
88 Mario Pasalic  26'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Game Information

  • ,

Match Commentary

58' Attempt missed. Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta) left footed shot from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
57' Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
57' Foul by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).

Match Stats

ATA
PSG

Possession

41% 59%

Shots (on Goal)

9 (4)
7 (1)
ATA PSG
19 Fouls 9
4 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 0
4 Corner Kicks 1
1 Saves 3
