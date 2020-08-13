RB Leipzig LEI
Atletico Madrid ATL
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
3-3-3-1
- Gulácsi
- Halstenberg
- Upamecano
- Klostermann
- Angeliño
- Kampl
- Laimer
- Nkunku
- Olmo
- Sabitzer
- Poulsen
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
44 Kevin Kampl
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Angeliño
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Dani Olmo
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Yvon Mvogo
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Tyler Adams
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Joscha Wosz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-4-2
- Oblak
- Renan Lodi
- Giménez
- Savic
- Trippier
- Carrasco
- Ñíguez
- Herrera
- Koke
- Costa
- Llorente
|
13 Jan Oblak
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Stefan Savic
Goals 0
|
12 Renan Lodi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Koke
Goals 0
|
19 Diego Costa
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
20 Vitolo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Thomas
Goals 0
|
11 Thomas Lemar
Goals 0
|
18 Felipe
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
38 Antonio Moya
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
35 Manu Sánchez
Goals 0
Match Commentary
|10'
|Attempt saved. Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Renan Lodi.
|9'
|Foul by Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig).
|9'
|Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Match Stats
LEI
ATL
Possession
67% 33%
Shots (on Goal)
1 (0)
1 (1)
|LEI
|ATL
|4
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|0
