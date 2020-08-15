Barcelona BAR
Bayern Munich MUN
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
4
-
Thomas Müller Goal
-
-
7
-
David Alaba (OG)
-
-
21
-
Ivan Perisic Goal
-
-
27
-
Serge Gnabry Goal
-
4-4-2
- ter Stegen
- Alba
- Lenglet
- Piqué
- Semedo
- Vidal
- de Jong
- Busquets
- Roberto
- Suárez
- Messi
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Jordi Alba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Arturo Vidal
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Neto
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
46 Ludovit Reis
Goals 0
|
42 Monchu
Goals 0
|
24 Júnior Firpo
Goals 0
|
28 Ricard Puig
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Iñaki Peña
Saves 0
|
31 Ansu Fati
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Neuer
- Davies
- Alaba
- Boateng
- Kimmich
- Goretzka
- Thiago
- Perisic
- Müller
- Gnabry
- Lewandowski
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
27 David Alaba OG7'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Thomas Müller 4'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
6 Thiago
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Ivan Perisic 21'
Goals 1
|
22 Serge Gnabry 27'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
26 Sven Ulreich
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Estádio da Luz
-
,
Match Commentary
|27'
|Goal! Barcelona 1, FC Bayern München 3. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.
|27'
|Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
|26'
|Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Clément Lenglet is caught offside.
Match Stats
BAR
MUN
Possession
55% 45%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (2)
9 (4)
|BAR
|MUN
|1
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|3
|Corner Kicks
|4
|2
|Saves
|2
