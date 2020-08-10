-
- Romero
- Williams
- Maguire
- Bailly
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- Pogba
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- Greenwood
- Martial
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
25 Odion Ighalo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
44 Tahith Chong
Goals 0
|
71 Teden Mengi
Goals 0
- Johnsson
- Bjelland
- Nelsson
- Varela
- Falk
- Zeca
- Stage
- Biel
- Wind
- Daramy
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
15' 3 Pierre Bengtsson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Zeca
Goals 0
|
16 Pep Biel
Goals 0
|
23 Jonas Wind
Goals 0
|
33 Rasmus Falk
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
19 Bryan Oviedo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
,
Match Commentary
|33'
|Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Andreas Bjelland.
|33'
|Attempt blocked. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
|28'
|Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MAN
|COP
|2
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|4
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|1
