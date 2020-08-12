-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
11
-
Diego Carlos Yellow Card
-
-
13
-
Raúl Jiménez Penalty - Saved
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Patrício
- Vinagre
- Saïss
- Coady
- Boly
- Doherty
- Moutinho
- Neves
- Dendoncker
- Jiménez
- Traoré
|No.
|Name
|
11 Rui Patrício
Saves 2
|
16 Conor Coady
Goals 0
|
27 Romain Saïss
Goals 0
|
15 Willy Boly
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
37 Adama Traoré
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
21 John Ruddy
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
59 Oskar Buur
Goals 0
|
49 Max Kilman
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Bono
- Reguilón
- Diego Carlos
- Koundé
- Navas
- Jordán
- Fernando
- Banega
- Ocampos
- En-Nesyri
- Suso
|No.
|Name
|
13 Bono
Saves 2
|
20 Diego Carlos 11'
Goals 0
|
12 Jules Koundé
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Jesús Navas
Goals 0
|
25 Fernando
Goals 0
|
24 Joan Jordán
Goals 0
|
10 Éver Banega
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
41 Suso
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
31 Javier Díaz
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Luuk de Jong
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 José Mena
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Sevilla 0.
|45'
|Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|45'
|Foul by Diego Carlos (Sevilla).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|WOLV
|SEV
|2
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|2
|Saves
|2
