  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 9
    • Bruno Fernandes Penalty - Scored
  • 17
    • Brandon Williams Yellow Card
  • 21
    • Diego Carlos Yellow Card
  • 26
    • Suso Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 56
    • On: Munir El Haddadi|Off: Lucas Ocampos
  • 56
    • On: Luuk de Jong|Off: Youssef En-Nesyri
Sevilla FC Logo Sevilla FC SEV Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
SEV
4-3-3
MAN
4-2-3-1
SEV
4-3-3
  • 13Bono
  • 23Reguilón
  • 20Diego Carlos
  • 12Koundé
  • 16Navas
  • 10Banega
  • 25Fernando
  • 24Jordán
  • 5Ocampos
    On: Munir El Haddadi | Off: Lucas Ocampos
  • 51En-Nesyri
    On: Luuk de Jong | Off: Youssef En-Nesyri
  • 41Suso
No. Name
13 Bono
Saves 5
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Diego Carlos  21'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Jules Koundé
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Sergio Reguilón
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Jesús Navas
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Fernando
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Éver Banega
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 4 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Joan Jordán
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
51 Youssef En-Nesyri
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
56' 19  Luuk de Jong
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Lucas Ocampos
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
56' 11  Munir El Haddadi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
41 Suso  26'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Game Information

  • VENUE: RheinEnergieStadion
  • ,

Match Commentary

59' Éver Banega (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59' Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United).
56' Substitution, Sevilla. Luuk de Jong replaces Youssef En-Nesyri.

Match Stats

SEV
MAN

Possession

57% 43%

Shots (on Goal)

5 (2)
17 (6)
SEV MAN
8 Fouls 13
1 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
2 Corner Kicks 3
5 Saves 1
