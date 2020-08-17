Sevilla FC SEV
Manchester United MAN
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
9
-
Bruno Fernandes Penalty - Scored
-
-
17
-
Brandon Williams Yellow Card
-
-
21
-
Diego Carlos Yellow Card
-
-
26
-
Suso Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
56
-
On: Munir El Haddadi|Off: Lucas Ocampos
-
-
56
-
On: Luuk de Jong|Off: Youssef En-Nesyri
-
4-3-3
- Bono
- Reguilón
- Diego Carlos
- Koundé
- Navas
- Banega
- Fernando
- Jordán
- OcamposOn: Munir El Haddadi | Off: Lucas Ocampos
- En-NesyriOn: Luuk de Jong | Off: Youssef En-Nesyri
- Suso
|No.
|Name
|
13 Bono
Saves 5
|
20 Diego Carlos 21'
Goals 0
|
12 Jules Koundé
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Jesús Navas
Goals 0
|
25 Fernando
Goals 0
|
10 Éver Banega
Goals 0
|
24 Joan Jordán
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
56' 19 Luuk de Jong
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
56' 11 Munir El Haddadi
Goals 0
|
41 Suso 26'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
31 Javier Díaz
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Williams
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- Pogba
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- Greenwood
- Martial
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
53 Brandon Williams 17'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Bruno Fernandes 9'
Goals 1
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
25 Odion Ighalo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Lee Grant
Saves 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
71 Teden Mengi
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: RheinEnergieStadion
-
,
Match Commentary
|59'
|Éver Banega (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|59'
|Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United).
|56'
|Substitution, Sevilla. Luuk de Jong replaces Youssef En-Nesyri.
Match Stats
SEV
MAN
Possession
57% 43%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (2)
17 (6)
|SEV
|MAN
|8
|Fouls
|13
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|3
|5
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
