  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 4
    • Diego Carlos Yellow Card
  • 5
    • Romelu Lukaku Penalty - Scored
  • 12
    • Luuk de Jong Goal - Header
Sevilla FC Logo Sevilla FC SEV Internazionale INT Internazionale Logo
SEV
4-3-3
INT
3-5-2
SEV
4-3-3
  • 13Bono
  • 23Reguilón
  • 20Diego Carlos
  • 12Koundé
  • 16Navas
  • 10Banega
  • 25Fernando
  • 24Jordán
  • 5Ocampos
  • 19de Jong
  • 41Suso
No. Name
13 Bono
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Diego Carlos  4'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Jules Koundé
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Sergio Reguilón
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Jesús Navas
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Fernando
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Éver Banega
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Joan Jordán
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Luuk de Jong  12'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
41 Suso
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Lucas Ocampos
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Game Information

  • ,

Match Commentary

13' Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13' Foul by Jules Koundé (Sevilla).
12' Goal! Sevilla 1, Inter Milan 1. Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.

Match Stats

SEV
INT

Possession

63% 37%

Shots (on Goal)

2 (2)
1 (1)
SEV INT
2 Fouls 3
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
1 Corner Kicks 0
0 Saves 1
