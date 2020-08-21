-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
4
-
Diego Carlos Yellow Card
-
-
5
-
Romelu Lukaku Penalty - Scored
-
-
12
-
Luuk de Jong Goal - Header
-
- Bono
- Reguilón
- Diego Carlos
- Koundé
- Navas
- Banega
- Fernando
- Jordán
- Ocampos
- de Jong
- Suso
|No.
|Name
|
13 Bono
Saves 0
|
20 Diego Carlos 4'
Goals 0
|
12 Jules Koundé
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Jesús Navas
Goals 0
|
25 Fernando
Goals 0
|
10 Éver Banega
Goals 0
|
24 Joan Jordán
Goals 0
|
19 Luuk de Jong 12'
Goals 1
|
41 Suso
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
31 Javier Díaz
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Handanovic
- Bastoni
- de Vrij
- Godín
- Young
- Gagliardini
- Brozovic
- Barella
- D'Ambrosio
- Martínez
- Lukaku
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Ashley Young
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Romelu Lukaku 5'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
20 Borja Valero
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Victor Moses
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
,
Match Commentary
|13'
|Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|13'
|Foul by Jules Koundé (Sevilla).
|12'
|Goal! Sevilla 1, Inter Milan 1. Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|SEV
|INT
|2
|Fouls
|3
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|1
Europa League News
Kosovo's Prishtina loan players from rivals for Europa League match
Prishtina's preliminary-round qualifier last Tuesday was postponed after eight players tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Gibraltar.
Man United's Champions League, Europa League final links? Lots of former players and transfer targets
There are several ex-United players who have progressed further than their former club to stand just one game away from European glory this season.
Europa League final 'matters tremendously' to Inter & Conte
Gab Marcotti believes Inter Milan are highly motivated to win the team's first European trophy in a decade.
Marcotti: Lukaku and Martinez could be the difference for Inter
Gab Marcotti explains how he believes Inter Milan should shape up vs. Sevilla in the Europa League final.
Europa League final: Inter vs. Sevilla preview, key players, prediction
Sevilla have been prolific in the Europa League, with a three-peat from 2013 to '16, but we're tipping Inter Milan to lift the trophy this time.
Can Lautaro Martinez surpass Diego Milito's success at Inter Milan?
Friday's Europa League final against Sevilla is another chance for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez to burnish his growing reputation.