Game Highlights
Thomas Delaney brings Dortmund level vs. Augsburg
Erling Haaland's penalty rattles off the crossbar
|No.
|Name
|
35 Marwin Hitz
Saves 0
|
15 Mats Hummels
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
83' 14 Nico Schulz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
78' 26 Lukasz Piszczek
Goals 0
|
11 Marco Reus
Goals 0
84' 8 Mahmoud Dahoud
Goals 0
|
6 Thomas Delaney 26'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
75' 22 Jude Bellingham
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Jadon Sancho 63'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
23 Emre Can
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
19 Felix Uduokhai OG75'
Goals 0
|
36 Reece Oxford
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
75' 41 Tim Civeja
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Iago 20'
Goals 0
77' 3 Mads Pedersen
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
65' 11 Michael Gregoritsch
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
65' 24 Fredrik Jensen
Goals 0
|
28 André Hahn 10'
Goals 1
65' 16 Ruben Vargas
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
40 Tomas Koubek
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|-
|Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, FC Augsburg 1.
|90'+4'
|Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, FC Augsburg 1.
|90'+2'
|Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).
|DOR
|AUG
|12
|Fouls
|12
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|10
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|3
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Bayern Munich
|19
|+31
|45
|2
|RB Leipzig
|18
|+14
|35
|3
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|19
|+10
|33
|4
|Bayer Leverkusen
|18
|+14
|32
|5
|Borussia Dortmund
|19
|+11
|32
|6
|VfL Wolfsburg
|18
|+8
|32
|7
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|19
|+7
|32
|8
|FC Union Berlin
|19
|+10
|29
|9
|SC Freiburg
|18
|+4
|27
|10
|VfB Stuttgart
|19
|+6
|25
|11
|Werder Bremen
|19
|-3
|22
|12
|TSG Hoffenheim
|19
|-5
|22
|13
|FC Augsburg
|19
|-10
|22
|14
|Hertha Berlin
|19
|-10
|17
|15
|Arminia Bielefeld
|18
|-15
|17
|16
|FC Cologne
|18
|-16
|15
|17
|Mainz
|19
|-22
|10
|18
|Schalke 04
|19
|-34
|8
