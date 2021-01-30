Game Highlights

Thomas Delaney brings Dortmund level vs. Augsburg

0:38

Erling Haaland's penalty rattles off the crossbar

0:35
  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 10
    • André Hahn Goal
  • 20
    • Iago Yellow Card
  • 26
    • Thomas Delaney Goal - Header
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 63
    • Jadon Sancho Goal
  • 65
    • On: Michael Gregoritsch|Off: Florian Niederlechner
  • 65
    • On: Ruben Vargas|Off: André Hahn
  • 65
    • On: Fredrik Jensen|Off: Marco Richter
  • 75
    • On: Jude Bellingham|Off: Julian Brandt
  • 75
    • On: Tim Civeja|Off: Carlos Gruezo
  • 75
    • Felix Uduokhai (OG)
  • 77
    • On: Mads Pedersen|Off: Iago
  • 78
    • On: Lukasz Piszczek|Off: Mateu Morey
  • 83
    • On: Nico Schulz|Off: Raphaël Guerreiro
  • 84
    • On: Mahmoud Dahoud|Off: Marco Reus
  • FT
    • End Regular Time
Borussia Dortmund Logo Borussia Dortmund DOR FC Augsburg AUG FC Augsburg Logo
DOR
4-2-3-1
AUG
3-4-2-1
DOR
4-2-3-1
  • 35Hitz
  • 13Guerreiro
    On: Nico Schulz | Off: Raphaël Guerreiro
  • 15Hummels
  • 16Akanji
  • 2Morey
    On: Lukasz Piszczek | Off: Mateu Morey
  • 6Delaney
  • 19Brandt
    On: Jude Bellingham | Off: Julian Brandt
  • 32Reyna
  • 11Reus
    On: Mahmoud Dahoud | Off: Marco Reus
  • 7Sancho
  • 9Haaland
No. Name
35 Marwin Hitz
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Mats Hummels
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Manuel Akanji
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Raphaël Guerreiro
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
83' 14  Nico Schulz
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Mateu Morey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
78' 26  Lukasz Piszczek
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Marco Reus
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
84' 8  Mahmoud Dahoud
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Thomas Delaney  26'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 4 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Julian Brandt
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
75' 22  Jude Bellingham
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Erling Haaland
Goals 0
  • Shots 4
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32 Giovanni Reyna
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Jadon Sancho  63'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
23 Emre Can
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Steffen Tigges
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Luca Unbehaun
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Reinier Carvalho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Youssoufa Moukoko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK
  • ,
    COVERAGE: ESPN+

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, FC Augsburg 1.
90'+4' Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, FC Augsburg 1.
90'+2' Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).

Match Stats

DOR
AUG

Possession

67% 33%

Shots (on Goal)

14 (5)
6 (1)
DOR AUG
12 Fouls 12
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 0
10 Corner Kicks 1
0 Saves 3
Data is currently unavailable.

German Bundesliga Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Bayern Munich 19 +31 45
2 RB Leipzig 18 +14 35
3 Eintracht Frankfurt 19 +10 33
4 Bayer Leverkusen 18 +14 32
5 Borussia Dortmund 19 +11 32
6 VfL Wolfsburg 18 +8 32
7 Borussia Monchengladbach 19 +7 32
8 FC Union Berlin 19 +10 29
9 SC Freiburg 18 +4 27
10 VfB Stuttgart 19 +6 25
11 Werder Bremen 19 -3 22
12 TSG Hoffenheim 19 -5 22
13 FC Augsburg 19 -10 22
14 Hertha Berlin 19 -10 17
15 Arminia Bielefeld 18 -15 17
16 FC Cologne 18 -16 15
17 Mainz 19 -22 10
18 Schalke 04 19 -34 8