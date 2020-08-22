LAFC LAFC
LA Galaxy LA
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
26
-
Ethan Zubak Goal - Header
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-3-3
- Vermeer
- Palacios
- Segura
- Jakovic
- Blackmon
- Kaye
- Ginella
- Blessing
- Rossi
- Vela
- Rodríguez
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Carlos Vela
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Adrien Perez
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
19 Bryce Duke
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Bingham
- Insúa
- Depuy
- Steres
- Feltscher
- Corona
- Kitchen
- Pavon
- Lletget
- Araujo
- Zubak
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
20 Nick Depuy
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Joe Corona
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Ethan Zubak 26'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Kai Koreniuk
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Banc of California Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|29'
|Attempt missed. Brian Rodríguez (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
|28'
|Foul by Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy).
|28'
|Diego Palacios (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Match Stats
LAFC
LA
Possession
50% 50%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (0)
1 (1)
|LAFC
|LA
|1
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
Major League Soccer Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Columbus Crew SC
|6
|+11
|16
|2
|Toronto FC
|7
|+6
|15
|3
|New York Red Bulls
|6
|-1
|10
|4
|Philadelphia Union
|6
|0
|9
|5
|Orlando City SC
|5
|+2
|8
|6
|Montreal Impact
|5
|0
|7
|7
|FC Cincinnati
|6
|-3
|7
|8
|New England Revolution
|6
|0
|7
|9
|Atlanta United FC
|5
|-1
|6
|10
|DC United
|6
|-1
|6
|11
|Nashville SC
|4
|-1
|4
|12
|Chicago Fire FC
|6
|-7
|4
|13
|New York City FC
|6
|-5
|3
|14
|Inter Miami CF
|5
|-5
|0
MLS News
Toronto beats Vancouver, stretches streak to 17
Defender Richie Laryea scored the lone goal as Toronto FC recorded a 1-0 victory over the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps on Friday night.
Chances galore as Houston and Dallas play to scoreless draw
Neither team could find the net as the Houston Dynamo draw FC Dallas 0-0. Watch MLS on ESPN+.
Toronto FC beat Vancouver for the 2nd time in 4 days
Richie Laryea's early goal earns Toronto a 1-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps. Watch MLS on ESPN+.
Own goal gives SKC the win vs. Minnesota United
Sporting Kansas City extend their lead atop the Western Conference with a 2-1 win. Watch MLS on ESPN+.
SKC gets first win in Minnesota in five tries
Gadi Kinda scored the only non-own goal as Sporting Kansas City defeated Minnesota United FC 2-1 Friday night in St. Paul, Minn.
Late chance hits post as Cincy-D.C. United ends 0-0
FC Cincinnati's Jurgen Locadia hits the post in the final minutes of a scoreless draw. Watch MLS on ESPN+.