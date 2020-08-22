  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 26
    • Ethan Zubak Goal - Header
LAFC Logo LAFC LAFC LA Galaxy LA LA Galaxy Logo
Tap an icon to see more
LAFC
4-3-3
LA
4-2-3-1
LAFC
4-3-3
  • 1Vermeer
  • 12Palacios
  • 4Segura
  • 5Jakovic
  • 27Blackmon
  • 14Kaye
  • 8Ginella
  • 7Blessing
  • 9Rossi
  • 10Vela
  • 17Rodríguez
No. Name
1 Kenneth Vermeer
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Eddie Segura
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Dejan Jakovic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Diego Palacios
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Tristan Blackmon
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Francisco Ginella
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Mark-Anthony Kaye
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Latif Blessing
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Carlos Vela
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Diego Rossi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Brian Rodríguez
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
66 Bradley Wright-Phillips
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Danilo Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Jordan Harvey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Mohamed El-Munir
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 José Cifuentes
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Danny Musovski
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Adrien Perez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Pablo Sisniega
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Bryce Duke
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Banc of California Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

29' Attempt missed. Brian Rodríguez (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
28' Foul by Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy).
28' Diego Palacios (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Match Stats

LAFC
LA

Possession

50% 50%

Shots (on Goal)

3 (0)
1 (1)
LAFC LA
1 Fouls 5
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
2 Corner Kicks 2
0 Saves 0
Data is currently unavailable.